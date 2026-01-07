The best family-friendly MMORPG of all time is coming to Nintendo Switch next week

If you say the name Wizard101 to a gamer, it often elicits one of two responses - in my experience, there's either, 'I can't believe anyone else knows about this game' or 'what on earth is that?'. To put it lightly, it's a game in dire need of a revitalization to appeal to the masses once again. Fortunately, back in October, developer KingsIsle announced console versions for the game, an insane 16 years after its release in 2008. We now have both the PlayStation and Xbox versions in our hands - but news about the Nintendo Switch port was left on hold for some time. Luckily, we now know that Wizard101 will arrive on Switch on January 13.

This is my favorite childhood game's chance at revival, all these years later. In case you missed my first story on the Wizard101 console announcement, this game is one of the best MMORPGs of the 2000s. I genuinely think it's a shame for people to miss out on it - especially young people, since Wizard101 has always been excellent at safeguarding its younger players. That being said, I don't believe it's too much of a kid's game for adults to enjoy either - the themes get legitimately quite dark. Plus, you can get a squad of four together on Discord to have fun with, as Wizard101 allows four friends to join the same battles, making it a great Switch multiplayer game.

As you wrestle to save your world from imminent collapse, you'll meet a host of characters - from Russian penguins and crocs in pyramids, to evil dark magic teachers and backstabbing friends. There are themes of betrayal, an examination into the dark side of ambition, discussion of complex political themes, and just straight-up crazy people who threaten to kill you a lot. Alongside all that, this is going to be one of the best Switch card games, where magical forces drive your cards to come to life. You can spend anywhere between two minutes and five hours locked in - sometimes pretty complicated - combat. Prep your blades and shields, guys.

Trust me - this game will take you on a ride of themed worlds, home ownership, pet racing, and saving the world. To be honest, I know we're all looking for some more incredible wizard games in our lives ever since… well, J.K. Rowling started saying those things. This is what you're looking for to fill the hole that Potter left behind - it even has a magical sorting system, a wise old headmaster, and a magical tree.

If I've convinced you to jump in, for the first time or not, there are a few things you need to know. Firstly, Wizard101 costs $19.99 on the Nintendo eStore, which unlocks the first five worlds, essentially taking you up to the original canon ending of the game. Any worlds you want to explore after that (I'd recommend sideworlds Grizzleheim and Aquila, and getting up to at least Avalon in the main story) are going to require in-app purchases of a currency called Crowns, which also net you cool mounts and weapons for your wizard. This sucks a bit, but is far better than the PC alternative, which is a monthly membership for all areas past the tutorial area.

Speaking of PC, you won't be able to access your existing PC saves on the Switch, Xbox, or PlayStation versions. Console accounts exist on a separate server to the PC. In addition, there's no way to play with the same wizard across any of the platforms. Meaning you can't play with the wizard from Switch on Xbox or PlayStation, so you'll have to make separate accounts. In some ways, this adds to the fun, since you can try out a bunch of different wizarding schools and styles of playing if you have multiple devices. Plus, you have an automatic duo if you play on multiple formats: yourself!

It's going to bring something simultaneously new and old to your Switch, a platform that I'm sure it will run well on. After all, a 2008 release isn't going to be too demanding framerate-wise, and the graphics are old but cheerful. I'll see you all out there in the Spiral - let's farm Morganthe together sometime.