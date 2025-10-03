Save up to 17% on Zelda games in a rare Nintendo Switch sale

If you've had any The Legend of Zelda games on your wishlist for Nintendo Switch, it's an excellent time to grab them - a rare sale has four titles with a discount right now, which may not last long.

You can save between 12-17% on four epic titles - a term I don't use lightly - on Amazon. Tears of the Kingdom is 17% off, saving you $12. While this may not be a huge discount, it's rare that we ever see the likes of Zelda, Mario, or even Splatoon on sale outside of Nintendo's own eShop deals.

The four games on sale now are:

If you need a hand choosing which Zelda games to get - or which to get first, you can check out our Tears of the Kingdom review, Echoes of Wisdom review, and Skyward Sword review to see what we think. We also have a retrospective Breath of the Wild review from a few years after its original release, singing its praises.

No matter which you choose, all four titles are truly phenomenal games. Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom shine on both the original Switch and the Switch 2, even without the upgrade packs - though we recommend getting those if you can, too. In fact, getting Tears of the Kingdom on Switch 1 and then the $9.99 upgrade pack is still cheaper than the full price of the game.

What are you waiting for? Go swoop or glide into Hyrule right now. For even more recommendations, here are our lists of the new Switch games to get, the best games like Stardew Valley, and the best RPGs, too.