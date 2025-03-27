Nintendo Today! is bringing all the latest on the Switch 2 right to your phone

During the March 2025 Nintendo Direct, Shigeru Miyamoto introduced us to Nintendo Today!, a new free app for Android and iPhone. The idea of Nintendo Today! is to bring you all the latest news from the Japanese gaming giant, including developments on the Nintendo Switch 2, directly to your phone in the form of a daily calendar. Like almost everything Nintendo does, it looks pretty wonderful.

While using the app, you can check out Nintendo events, as well as news, videos, and comics covering Nintendo games and characters, every day. The trailer revealed a Pikmin 4 comic and a quote from an Animal Crossing character inside the app, so we’re hopeful it could introduce some more engaging content based on some of the picks from our guide to the best Switch games, such as Mario Party Superstars or Luigi’s Mansion 3.

Nintendo Today! is going live on both the App Store and Google Play Store today, so by the time you’re reading this, you should check to see if you can download it. It’s worth pointing out that you need a Nintendo account to sign in, but if you don’t have a Nintendo account in the year 2025, what are you doing? Get with the times!

Still, the most exciting thing from the Nintendo Today! reveal was Miyamoto’s promise of daily Nintendo Switch 2 updates following next week’s Nintendo Switch 2 direct. I have to admit, it’s a pretty smart way to build up even more hype before the launch of the much-anticipated Nintendo console, and I’ll be checking it out each morning for the latest updates.

There's all you need to know about the big reveal of Nintendo Today! during the March 2025 Nintendo Direct presentation.