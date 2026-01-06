If you're waiting for the Asus ROG Phone 10, we've got some disappointing news

As a hardware editor at a site with a focus on mobile gaming, there are two yearly releases I always keep my eye out for. The first arrived a few months ago in the form of the REDMAGIC 11 Pro, the Nubia sub-brand's latest Android gaming phone. After that launch, I was patiently anticipating the reveal of the next Asus ROG Phone, but a new update suggests I might be waiting a lot longer than I first anticipated.

Asus has recently confirmed that it has no plans to launch new phones in 2026, which means we're not getting the ROG Phone 10 or any new Zenfone models anytime soon. That's a pretty big disappointment, as the ROG Phone 9 Pro was the top pick from our guide to the best gaming phones for much of last year, thanks to its stellar performance and nifty AirTrigger shoulder buttons. It's good news for REDMAGIC, though, as it makes it even less likely that a device might come along and dethrone the 11 Pro in the next twelve months.

In all honesty, while I'm disappointed we're not getting the ROG Phone 10 this year, I'm not massively surprised. Gaming phones aren't the popular niche hardware they once were, with regular flagships such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 and iPhone 17 offering all the performance power most users need to play all the options from our guide to the best mobile games without the often garish designs.

This isn't the first time we've seen a PC brand drop out of the mobile arena due to stiff competition. Acer withdrew from the market way back in 2016, returning only via collaborations with other brands in select regions. At the time of writing, we don't know whether this is the end of Asus phones for the long term or if it's just taking some time to reassess the product line.

Finally, it's important to note that just because there's no new phone this year, that doesn't mean Asus isn't still offering software and security updates for its devices while also honoring any warranty coverage. That means if you've got the ROG Phone 9, which could very well be the last of its kind, you're still guaranteed security patches through 2029.