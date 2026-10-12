No Man's Sky mobile is coming, but not everyone can explore new planets on their phone

No Man's Sky has picked its next planet to land on, and it's your iPhone. To be honest, after its Switch 2 release, I never really expected the game to come out on mobile, given its complicated procedurally generated worlds and dense menus. Nonetheless, a mobile port is coming to your nearest Apple device on October 28, 2026, with pre-orders available now.

The No Man's Sky dev team may have done the impossible by making the iPhone the game's next intergalactic base. After all, the procedurally generated game is 30.2GB on Nintendo Switch 2, demanding both significant storage capacity and the power to create the world you're standing in, let alone render it.

However, it seems like the team has been hard at work optimizing the game for both iPad and iPhone, as the file size will be less than 5GB, and you won't even need one of the latest devices to use it - No Man's Sky will run on iPhones as early as the iPhone 11, and on iPads as old as the iPad Air 3rd gen. The dev team also says they've been working on battery efficiency and preventing overheating, which is welcome news. I'm scorned after some of my other experiences with otherwise great mobile games.

The port includes the full game, including the free updates it's received over the years, plus "rebuilt" touch controls, controller support, TV casting, and keyboard and mouse pairing with iPad. The only thing the mobile port can't do yet is multiplayer, which will come "based on feedback and player numbers", according to the announcement. With any luck, No Man's Sky crossplay will eventually expand to include mobile, meaning you can play on the go with friends, even if they're all on PC.

Unfortunately for Android users, there's no telling if or when you'll be able to pick up No Man's Sky on your device. It's hard to say why the devs haven't brought it to Google Play, but it could be that they're focusing on one OS at a time. Alternatively, you Android users might need to stick to playing the game on your Nintendo Switch 2. As you'll see in our No Man's Sky review, it's well worth grabbing this game on any platform you can find it on.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4IZ-uYvtH58

No Man's Sky will be free to try out at launch, so grab it then and find out whether it's worth the investment on mobile. After that, let us know over on the Pocket Tactics Discord server whether you're loving it or hating it, and follow us on TikTok for the latest gaming news.