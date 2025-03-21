My favorite experiences on Steam Deck are those that allow you to lose yourself in an engaging universe or at least something out of this world. That’s why No Man’s Sky has always been a fantastic game for Valve’s console, and if you’ve been missing out on this sci-fi survival game, there’s no better time than when it’s dropped to its lowest price ever.

If you’ve been hoping to head off on a space-faring adventure, then look no further than No Man’s Sky. Not only is this an astronomically amazing experience, but it’s one of our favorite survival games, tasking you with exploring a huge (think 18 quintillion planets huge) universe with plenty of things to do in this sandbox game.

In what I could consider to be one of the best space games available, you’re tasked with uncovering the mysteries in an expansive adventure, discovering the meaning behind Atlas while also learning the languages of the various alien lifeforms you’ll meet and surviving on perilous worlds. Various hazards, from artificial sentinels to the weather itself, make things challenging, but this Steam Deck game doesn’t make things too difficult.

It’s a game like Minecraft, but it remains a unique enough sandbox experience that will keep even the biggest fans of the genre excited. Despite a rough launch, No Man’s Sky has cemented itself as one of gaming’s greatest comeback stories – even going from a great single-player game to a fantastic co-op title with No Man’s Sky’s multiplayer update a few years back.

Even if you’re struggling to find your way through all of the planet-filled galaxies you’ll discover, the option to tune down the survival settings and have a creative-focused experience makes it easy to grasp No Man’s Sky’s mechanics. Alternatively, the Expedition mode gives you time-limited adventures that have a goal, so you don’t get overwhelmed by everything the game has to offer.

Thanks to a mountain of updates since launch, No Man’s Sky has more content and looks even more gorgeous than ever before, and you’re coming in at a great time, as all of the previously-released features are completely free. Add in the fact that No Man’s Sky is just $23.99 / £19.99 on Fanatical, the lowest price the game has ever been, and you’re in for a truly immersive experience on the best handheld console.

If you’ve been waiting for the best sci-fi game to drop in price, No Man’s Sky is a ridiculously low price right now, so make sure to grab it before it goes off sale on Sunday, March 23, 2025. Even if you don’t own Valve’s handheld, the game runs on the best Steam Deck alternatives, too, so make sure you boot up your spaceship and get ready to become the ultimate astronaut.

This No Man’s Sky deal is truly out of this world, but if you’re looking for something more bombastic, the best action games will give you that blood-pumping experience you’ve been waiting for. Alternatively, if you want to scare yourself silly, the best horror games will certainly do that.