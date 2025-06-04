No Man's Sky completely absorbed me when I first dove into it three years ago, but it's still changing rapidly, too. On the eve of the Switch 2's launch, Hello Games confirms that a No Man's Sky Nintendo Switch 2 edition is ready to ship along with the new handheld. It isn't just your usual next-gen update with texture improvements, though, as joining your friends in the vastness of space is now possible.

Yes, No Man's Sky is getting a Nintendo Switch 2 makeover that finally makes multiplayer possible. Celebrating the release of the space game's overhaul, Hello Games co-founder Sean Murray expresses that "No Man's Sky on [Nintendo] Switch 2 is just a huge leap forward […] cross-play and cross-save are there from day one." Alongside pushing the "level of density and detail" throughout the game's galactic environments, the update brings 1080p 40FPS with VRR and DLSS integration in handheld mode.

While docked, players can experience No Man's Sky at 1440p 30 FPS with DLSS and dynamic resolution scaling. It's a notable step up from the previous iteration of the Nintendo Switch game, which targets 30FPS at 720p with a V-Sync cap. 4K texture support is joining the list of improvements, too, complementing higher-resolution menus and enhanced touchscreen and gyro features.

These considerable tweaks are also part of the Beacon update, a massive expansion that adds upgradeable settlements, the ability to own multiple towns, and inhabitants with individual small backstories. Arguably, the most exciting aspect of Beacon is the depth of the settlements.

Hello Games' latest patch notes detail that as an Overseer, players can "review a history of your settlement's accomplishments and statistics achieved throughout your tenure. Improved record-keeping now documents your influence on your citizens' happiness, the number of sentinel attacks successfully repelled, new infrastructure constructed, and more."

Your choices during construction influence your settlers, too, including how revenue they can accrue and the resources you can access. That's just one small part of what Beacon has to offer. No Man's Sky Nintendo Switch 2 edition launches on Thursday, June 5, 2025, so make sure you've got your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order sorted.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, whether you're diving into Steam Deck titles or the best Switch games, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.