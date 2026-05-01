Genshin Impact's devs trademark yet another title while its latest games are still in beta

It seems that five huge, always-online games aren't enough for the Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail developer, as Hoyoverse has filed trademarks for another fresh title. While details are a little thin for now, we trust the company when it comes to making a good-quality gacha game.

The latest trademark is for a project called 'Nodusfall'. The file appeared on April 29, 2026, with Cognosphere as the applicant. That's the global name of Hoyoverse's publishing company, if you didn't know. There's already a new X account with the Nodusfall name, which appeared in April. That's… kind of all we know, for now.

This is actually a bit of a double whammy - a second trademark for 'Vassago', listed as part of Anuttacon (Hoyoverse's AI company), also appeared recently. This doesn't have any social media accounts that we've seen, and is likely an add-on to their AI, not a new game. You can see the trademarks here and here.

If it feels like there's a lot of Hoyo projects going on, you'd be right. The named games we know about that are coming from Hoyoverse (on top of already released titles' updates) are Honkai: Nexus Anima, Petit Planet, and Varsapura. You can see a well-compiled list of projects that are potentially in the works on Reddit.

There's currently a Petit Planet beta available, and we'll likely see another Honkai Nexus Anima test before too long. Now, let the speculation begin as to what the new game may be.