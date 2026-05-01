Genshin Impact's devs trademark yet another title while its latest games are still in beta

Is Hoyoverse about to announce another game, on top of the upcoming Honkai Nexus Anima, Petit Planet, and Varsapura projects and existing game updates?

hoyoverse nodusfall trademark - Alice from Genshin Impact pointing at the screen
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It seems that five huge, always-online games aren't enough for the Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail developer, as Hoyoverse has filed trademarks for another fresh title. While details are a little thin for now, we trust the company when it comes to making a good-quality gacha game.

The latest trademark is for a project called 'Nodusfall'. The file appeared on April 29, 2026, with Cognosphere as the applicant. That's the global name of Hoyoverse's publishing company, if you didn't know. There's already a new X account with the Nodusfall name, which appeared in April. That's… kind of all we know, for now.

This is actually a bit of a double whammy - a second trademark for 'Vassago', listed as part of Anuttacon (Hoyoverse's AI company), also appeared recently. This doesn't have any social media accounts that we've seen, and is likely an add-on to their AI, not a new game. You can see the trademarks here and here.

If it feels like there's a lot of Hoyo projects going on, you'd be right. The named games we know about that are coming from Hoyoverse (on top of already released titles' updates) are Honkai: Nexus Anima, Petit Planet, and Varsapura. You can see a well-compiled list of projects that are potentially in the works on Reddit.

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There's currently a Petit Planet beta available, and we'll likely see another Honkai Nexus Anima test before too long. Now, let the speculation begin as to what the new game may be.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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