Noob Tower Defense codes April 2026

If you find yourself needing a hand, make sure to use these Noob Tower Defense codes for some extra gems and other freebies in the Roblox game. Placing and upgrading your combat units takes cash, so the codes in our guide will be really helpful.

Take to the field and place down a couple of combat fighters, then upgrade them as you go, and watch them pick off enemies - including bosses - with ease.

Here are all the new Noob Tower Defense codes:

UPD2 - 300 gems

We've got all the latest Roblox codes in one handy guide, so you can grab any new rewards for your favorite games easily.

How do I redeem Noob Tower Defense codes?

Here's how to redeem these codes in Noob Tower Defense:

Open Noob Tower Defense in Roblox

Complete the short tutorial

Click the settings icon on the left-hand side

Put a code into the box one at a time

Click redeem

Plenty of free items to use!

What are Noob Tower Defense codes?

The above codes and the below expired options come straight from the game's developer, Vitan Games. The dev promises new codes 'every 500 likes', with updates every Friday for the game. The codes give in-game items like currency for free, so you can upgrade your units and buy some more.

Is there a Noob Tower Defense Discord server?

You can join an official Discord server for Noob Tower Defense, created by the developer, which is linked on the game's Roblox page. Here you can join channels to talk to other players, find new updates, codes, and more information about the game in general.

Expired codes:

LIKES2K

LIKES500

SHIFTLOCK

100KVISITS

There you are - all the Noob Tower Defense codes out there right now.