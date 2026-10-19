Nothing Headphone (1) Pro review - a premium pair that hits all the right notes

Our Verdict The Nothing Headphone (1) Pro builds on the original with rich, customizable sound, excellent battery life, and reliable noise cancellation. Its tactile controls, Flat EQ switch, and premium carrying case make it a compelling upgrade. Even with minor drawbacks, these are Nothing's most appealing over-ear headphones yet. Pros Rich sound with extensive EQ customization

Excellent battery life and reliable ANC

Premium design, tactile controls, and upgraded hard-shell case Cons Wired playback requires the headphones to be powered on

£349/$399 is a substantial investment

I'm always messing around with headphones and earbuds, so it's no surprise that Nothing's latest audio offering has caught my attention. Having used the original Nothing Headphone (1) and the cheaper Headphone (a), I already know what this brand brings to the table. Now, the Nothing Headphone (1) Pro dares to take things a step further. Sporting a few welcome refinements, it's a strong contender in the premium headphone space.

At £349/$399, the Headphone (1) Pro sits firmly at the higher end of Nothing's audio lineup. It's available in Black and White through Nothing's UK and US stores, although it's a bit trickier to source at retailers outside of the UK. I've been testing the Black version, which keeps the familiar Nothing aesthetic while giving the headphones a sleek, understated finish.

The Pro retains the sweet transparent design but introduces machined aluminum, titanium alloy arms, and scratch-resistant glass. Considering that the brand has experimented with ditching its known aesthetic in products like the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro to an extent, it's nice to see them retaining the retro sci-fi look here.

At 327g, it's a substantial set of headphones, though Nothing has also made changes to the headband and ear cushions to improve comfort. The overall presentation feels suitably sturdy, and I particularly appreciate the new hard-shell carrying case. It's a considerable step up from the fabric-based offering that came with the Headphone (a).

The unboxing experience is another highlight, one that I didn't expect. Nothing has put together a silver, textured box inside the cardboard packaging that feels more like something you'd expect from a luxury audio brand. It reinforces the premium feel before you've even put the headphones on. Thankfully, that feeling continues, as the tactile controls remain.

The roller and paddle are still among my favorite features on Nothing's headphones, making volume adjustments and track skipping feel intuitive. There's also a new physical switch for Flat EQ, which is a particularly welcome addition.

Rather than digging through the Nothing X app, I can flip the switch to remove the usual EQ settings and sound processing. It's a straightforward way to listen without the extra color Nothing's tuning introduces. Just bear in mind that Flat EQ disables your custom EQ profile and Spatial Audio, so you'll need to switch back for those features.

That doesn't mean the usual customization has gone anywhere. The Nothing X app still gives you plenty of room to fine-tune your experience, from preset profiles to more advanced EQ adjustments. So, how do they sound?

The Headphone (1) Pro retains the rich, detailed sound I liked in its predecessor, but the triple-driver architecture gives Nothing a new way to handle bass, vocals, and treble. There's a 40mm bass driver, a separate precision driver, and an xMEMS treble driver. The headphones also support LDAC and lossless USB-C audio up to 24-bit/192kHz. LDAC is my preference, even if it claims to drain the battery slightly quicker.

I find the sound particularly appealing because Nothing gives me the freedom to adjust it. Whether I'm listening to the synth-heavy layers of the new Fontaines DC record, tight-produced pop of Dua Lipa, or crushing seven-string riffs from Spiritbox, the Nothing X app makes it easy to find a profile that works for me. The Flat EQ switch is the icing on the cake, especially for audio fanatics looking for a clear, no-nonsense experience.

It's a heavily debated point for Nothing products, but active noise cancellation is another strong point, personally. It handles commuting and walking around outside well, keeping everyday distractions at bay. Nothing claims up to 46dB of adaptive ANC, supported by ten onboard microphones. For this price, I think the Pro goes toe to toe with plenty of rivals, even if noise cancellation alone isn't enough to make it an automatic upgrade over every competing pair.

Battery life is excellent, too. Nothing boasts up to 68 hours with ANC off, or 30 hours with it enabled, using AAC. In my experience, the headphones comfortably get me through several days of listening without needing a charge. There's also quick charging, with five minutes providing up to four hours of playback with ANC off.

Pairing is virtually seamless, and dual-device connectivity makes switching between my phone and Nintendo Switch 2 a breeze. Wired listening is supported, but the headphones need to be powered on to use either connection.

Ultimately, the Nothing Headphone (1) Pro is a superb evolution of an already excellent pair of headphones. The rich sound, extensive customization, tactile controls, and premium presentation make it an easy recommendation for anyone looking for high-end over-ears. The wired playback limitation is disappointing, and £349/$399 is a significant investment, but there's enough here to justify the upgrade.