Nothing Headphone (a) review - save yourself $350 and get this Apple rival instead

Verdict The Nothing Headphone (a) delivers an impressive balance of price and performance, keeping the core experience of the Headphone (1) while cutting back on a few premium extras. Sound quality is strong, with a wide, punchy profile that works well across genres, and the physical controls help it feel more refined than most rivals. There are some compromises, including the loss of the transparent design, missing features like wear detection, and a fairly average microphone, but none of these are dealbreakers. Pros Excellent sound for the price

Easy in-app customization

Superb physical controls Cons ANC isn’t as strong as rivals

Stripping back Nothing’s aesthetic

Wear detection removed

I wish Nothing's wearables had been around when I was in secondary school. In my teens, I went through just about every headphone brand that was blowing up at the time. Whether it was Skullcandy or a pair of JVC Gummy buds, I really put my ears through the wringer. Since leaving the Apple ecosystem, I've used last year's Nothing Headphone (1) almost daily. Now, a cheaper variant, the Nothing Headphone (a), is here. But does it keep what makes these cans sing?

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This isn't the first time Nothing has taken a swing at competitors with lower-cost alternatives. The Nothing Ear is a superb set of earbuds that gives any pair of AirPods a run for their money. Elsewhere, the CMF Headphones Pro are a sturdy pair of budget over-ears that I'd recommend over the Sony WH-CH720N or the JVC HA-S95N. At the top of the brand's audio lineup sits its premium option, the Nothing Headphone (1). At $239/£249, it's not exactly cheap, but it's starting to creep into Sony WH-1000XM6 territory.

At $149/£149, the Nothing Headphone (a) is essentially a slightly stripped-back version. To hit that price, Nothing ditches the metal earcup chassis in favor of plastic and tweaks the overall aesthetic. The transparent covers are gone, breaking the visual link between the Headphone (1) and the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro. Instead, the design leans closer to the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro, opting for a more understated look that still feels unmistakably Nothing.

Personally, I miss the transparent covers. They gave off a sci-fi, retro-futuristic vibe that no other brand is bold enough to try right now. We're also saying goodbye to the hardshell case from the Headphone (1), replaced here with a faux-leather pouch. You do still get a USB-C cable in the box, so charging isn't an issue. On the headphones themselves, the changes aren't dramatic, and honestly, they don't need to be. The physical controls remain some of the best on any over-ear headphones, striking a perfect balance between clever design and practicality.

For volume, the roller sits on the rear of the right earcup. It feels great to use and delivers a satisfying tactile response that reminds me of a 5th-generation iPod. It's a small but welcome hit of nostalgia. Just below it is the paddle, a slim, sturdy strip you can push left or right. By default, it skips tracks, though you can remap it in the Nothing X app. On the front, there's what Nothing simply calls the Button. Pressing it lets you use Channel Hop to jump between audio apps without touching your phone.

I prefer mapping this to a spatial audio toggle instead. With Off, Cinema Mode, and Concert Mode available, switching between them is quick and easy. Inside the top right of the earcup, there's also a Bluetooth button for fast pairing. The Nothing X app supports dual connections, and I usually pair these with my phone and a handheld like the ROG Ally Z1E. Switching between devices is fast and seamless. That said, to hit the lower price, features like auto-pause when you remove the headphones are missing.

When you first set them up, the Nothing X app defaults to the "More Bass" profile. For both daily use and testing, I stick with the "Balanced" EQ and toggle Bass Enhancement if needed. I'd also recommend enabling LDAC in the settings if your device supports it. Otherwise, AAC works just fine. Beyond Bluetooth, you can also listen via USB-C or a 3.5mm cable, though wired playback still requires the headphones to be powered on.

So, how do they sound? Honestly, I'm impressed by how little compromise there is. I wouldn't quite call the Headphone (a) an audiophile set, but they sound fantastic. Some of that comes down to EQ preferences, but I've found they deliver a wide, expansive soundstage in my listening sessions. On my computer, I stick to lossless streaming whenever possible to get the most out of a mix. Even if you don't tweak anything, you'll likely be very happy with the sound here.

With pop, Harry Styles' Aperture ebbs and flows nicely, with layered synths sitting comfortably in the mix. His phase-filtered vocals come through silky smooth, while the highs stay crisp without becoming harsh. Underneath it all, the bass hits with a full, punchy presence that never feels muddy. The same goes for Robbie Williams' Let Love Be Your Energy, where reverberated drums and jangly guitars feel almost room-filling.

Turning things up, melodic metal from Spiritbox is a great stress test, and the Headphone (a) handles it well. Thick bass tones come through cleanly, while stuttering lead guitars bounce across with satisfying clarity. If you lean more toward electronic music, these also shine with synthwave tracks from Tonebox and Daniel Deluxe. That said, the Headphone (1) still edges ahead when it comes to fine detail and picking apart the nuances of a mix.

You still get some of that detail here, just not to the same extent. Outside of music, the microphone is decent but unremarkable. It works fine for calls or hopping into a Discord chat, but I wouldn't rely on it for content creation. Away from home, it gets the job done when I'm chatting with friends through the PlayStation app. Comfort-wise, they're easy to wear for long stretches without feeling heavy. Active noise cancellation is still reliable here, but it isn't quite on the level of pricier rivals. They block day-to-day sounds well, but you might find it a little lacking in some public transport scenarios.

The Nothing Headphone (a) strikes a strong balance between price and performance. While it trims back some of the premium touches found on the Headphone (1), it keeps the core experience intact where it matters most. The sound quality is impressive for the price, offering a wide, punchy, and enjoyable listening experience across a variety of genres. Combined with thoughtful physical controls, it feels far more refined than most headphones in this range.

There are compromises. The loss of the transparent design takes away some of Nothing's unique flair, and features like wear detection are noticeably absent. The microphone is serviceable but not standout, and you'll still find more detail in the higher-end model. Even so, none of these drawbacks are dealbreakers at this price point. For $149, the Nothing Headphone (a) is an easy recommendation. It delivers excellent everyday performance, a distinct identity, and enough customization to satisfy most users.