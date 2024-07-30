The souped-up Nothing Phone (2a) Plus is coming, after the brand launched its popular mid-ranger, the Phone (2a), earlier this year. Despite what the name suggests, it’s the same size as its predecessor, but it’s the upgrades on the inside that count.

Nothing is officially launching the phone on July 31, but if you don’t feel like waiting, the brand has already shared a teaser revealing the design as well as some key specs on its social media accounts.

The new phone looks almost identical to the Nothing (2a), aside from a slick new silver color scheme, but more exciting upgrades are found inside. If it wasn’t already one of the best mid-range phones around, these new additions make it an even more viable contender.

The Phone (2a) Plus is confirmed to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7350, offering performance gains over the Dimensity 7200 Pro-powered (2a) and potentially making the device a future addition to our list of the best budget gaming phones. Rumors also tell us to expect a 50MP selfie camera (up from 32MP) and 50W charging speeds, rather than 45W.

While they’re all welcome upgrades, they’re all also relatively minor. It’s an unusual move to release a slightly upgraded model just a few months after the original, but if you’re in the market for a phone like this, you may have just received a free upgrade. We’re not sure how welcome news it is for those who already have a Nothing Phone (2a) though, with some presumably wishing they’d held off a bit longer.

Of course, there could be plenty of other changes that Nothing hasn’t revealed yet, and we’ll know for certain when the phone is unveiled tomorrow. Still, even if it lives up to the original from our solid 8/10 Nothing Phone (2a) review, there’s stiff competition on the way with the upcoming release of the new iPhone 16 series and August’s Made by Google event introducing the best Google Pixel phones of 2024.