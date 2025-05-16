New rumor suggests Nothing's first true Android flagship could be a gaming beast

After dabbling with mid-range and budget phones for the last couple of years, the Nothing Phone (3) is launching in 2025 as the brand's first true flagship. While Nothing itself has begun slowly teasing the phone via social media, a new leak has potentially revealed much more information, including the all-important chipset at the heart of the Android handset.

According to the latest rumors (via Smartprix), the Nothing Phone (3) could use the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chip as some of the top picks from our guide to the best gaming phones, including the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. To be clear, the report doesn't name that chip specifically but rather a "flagship Snapdragon chipset." However, the 8 Elite is currently the top-tier Snapdragon chip for Android flagships, so I think it makes sense to expect to find it inside the new Nothing phone.

Outside of the Snapdragon chip, which should offer elite performance in all the best Android games, the leak also suggests that the Nothing Phone (3) has a triple camera setup, including a periscope lens, and a bigger battery than the 5,000mAh cell inside the Nothing Phone (3a). We're also expecting the device to launch with Android 15, even though there's a chance that the release date might fall after the beginning of the Android 16 rollout.

Unfortunately, we don't have an exact release date or price point for the Nothing Phone (3) just yet, but all signs point to a Q3 launch, potentially as early as July, with the device retailing for around $1,000 / £800. That'd make it the most expensive Nothing Phone yet by some distance, taking on fellow flagships such as the iPhone 16 and the Samsung Galaxy S25. Still, judging from its social media presence, Nothing seems optimistic about the launch, which might have something to do with CEO Carl Pei confirming that the device is coming to the US.

It's worth keeping in mind that while the latest leaks are courtesy of a pretty reliable source, we won't know the Nothing Phone (3)'s specs for sure until the brand shares them closer to the launch.