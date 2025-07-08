Nothing Phone (3) review in progress - is it a worthy flagship?

Over the last few years, Nothing has built a solid name for itself in the tech industry, producing a variety of unique, innovative devices and accessories and selling them for affordable prices. However, on July 1, 2025, the company dropped its first flagship-priced phone. While it certainly is unique, the Nothing Phone (3) has already proven quite controversial due to its steep price, bold aesthetic, and some interesting choices regarding its features and hardware. So, naturally, we had to seize the opportunity to review it and see how it sizes up.

I received the review unit on Friday, July 4, and while I've very much enjoyed using it over the past few days, I don't feel I can give a final verdict until I've had a little more time with it. So, for now, let's take a look at my time with the Nothing Phone (3) so far to see how it compares to the best Android phones on the market.

Price and availability

The Nothing Phone (3) is available now on the Nothing website for $799 / £799. Currently, both the 12+256GB and 16+512GB versions are going for this price, though the site lists the 16+512GB's usual price as $899 / £899. We're currently unsure how long this sale price will be available. In terms of color, it's available in both black and white.

Aside from the design, the price is certainly one of the most contentious points about this phone. Nothing is known for producing some of the best budget phones, so releasing a flagship-priced phone with a less powerful chip than its competitors in the same price bracket is certainly a choice.

There's some pretty stiff competition available for a similar cost, while the latest phone we've reviewed with an 8s Gen 4 chip, the Poco F7, sits at only $399 / £389 for the 12+256GB version or $449 / £429 for the 12+512GB version. The Nothing Phone (3) does offer some other great features and specs that may make the price worthwhile for some, but the asking price does feel quite steep in the current market.

Specs

Here are the Nothing Phone (3)'s specs:

Battery Si/C Li-Ion 5,150 mAh Charging 65W fast charging / 15 W wireless charging / 5W reverse wireless charging / 7.5 W reverse wireless charging Display 6.67-inch flexible AMOLED (1260 x 2800 pixels, 460 PPI) Chipset Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Storage 256GB / 512GB RAM 12GB / 16GB Back cameras 50MP main, 50MP periscope, and 50MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 50MP Front camera 50MP Weight 218g Dimensions 160 x 75.59 x 8.99mm Colors Black or white

Performance and gaming

While I've only had my hands on the Nothing Phone (3) for a few days, I've done a lot of gaming since then and have found it very reliable so far. I spent most of my weekend exploring Shibuya and the Metaverse in Persona 5 X, and have been impressed with the quick loading times and how gorgeous everything looks.

Unfortunately, as mentioned above, the Nothing Phone (3)'s chip is the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 instead of the Snapdragon 8 Elite many of us expected for the price. If you're unaware, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 is a solid chip but is certainly considered mid-range, and most of the best gaming phones in a similar price range feature the more powerful 8 Elite chip. This includes the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, though the Phone (3) is priced lower than both of these currently.

According to Evangelidis, Nothing made this decision as the use of the 8s Gen 4 means the Nothing Phone (3) can provide five years of software updates and seven years of security updates, which is a substantial improvement over the Nothing Phone (2)'s three years of Android updates and four years of security patches. But, while this prolonged support may be good for the phone's longevity and value for money, it does introduce limitations for those of you looking to spend all your time playing the best mobile games. As a result, it also makes it tough for the Nothing Phone (3) to stand out against competitors that offer the 8 Elite chip for a slightly higher price.

Luckily, though, I've not found the 8s Gen 4 to be underpowered so far. Perhaps it's because my previous phone was the now-four-year-old iPhone 13, but I've primarily been using the Nothing Phone (3) to play the best gacha games, and performance has been super smooth up until now. Games like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, Persona 5 X, and Wuthering Waves all run like a dream on medium to high settings, with quick load times and very little stuttering or performance dips. I've also found that the phone has stayed surprisingly cool while playing P5X specifically, even after long gaming sessions in a relatively warm environment, though it runs a little hot when playing Genshin.

Outside of gaming, the Phone (3) is brilliant for day-to-day use, whether you're using all your favorite apps, watching media, or browsing the web. Everything is slick and quick, and even rotating your phone results in a snappy switchover time. I'll be back later this week to comment further on the phone's performance and how it holds up when playing other games, but so far, so good.

Design

As mentioned above, the Nothing Phone (3)'s design has proven quite divisive since its release - even more so than the Nothing Headphone (1), which came out at the same time. Nothing's previous phones have all featured visually pleasing geometric patterns and the unique Glyph Interface, which has become a signature that fans look forward to with each device. This interface generally features several Glyph lights that come with preset effects tied to different ringtones and notifications, allowing you to tell when you've got a notification or call, even when your phone is face down.

However, the slick lights and circular patterns we've come to recognize aren't present this time and are instead replaced with asymmetrical squares and lines under a transparent glass back. The Glyph lights are also replaced with a small circular screen with a dot display known as the Glyph Matrix, which we'll discuss further in the features and software section of this review.

While the Glyph Matrix is certainly an interesting (though somewhat gimmicky) feature, it seems quite an odd choice to entirely step away from the signature design people have come to love, especially on your first premium-priced handset. I feel the Glyph Matrix would've been better received if it were also accompanied by those futuristic light strips and circular patterns sported by the previous devices.

As for the cameras, while their specs are certainly impressive (more on that later), the front camera and ultra-wide camera both protrude quite a bit, which feels a little risky. Perhaps I'm just paranoid, but I imagine it would be quite easy to scratch them or catch them on something while pulling your phone out of your pocket.

Luckily, the phone does come with a pre-applied screen protector and a clear silicone case with raised edges for protection. As a side note, I was also pleasantly surprised by the quality of the SIM tray ejector tool, which, rather than a simple (and bendable) pin, is pretty solid and comes with a clear plastic grip for ease of use.

Like the Headphone (1), the Phone (3)'s unique design looks better in real life, and it's definitely grown on me since seeing it in person. I think if I'd seen this device without Nothing's previous phones to compare it to, I would've been even more impressed.

However, the sometimes unfinished lines and the half-covered screw at the top do look a little odd. It certainly has a divisive aesthetic, but I'm still happy to see Nothing sticking to its motto of creating innovative and interesting designs. Whether you love it or hate it, it'll certainly turn heads while you're out and about.

Features and software

While it's taking a while for me to get used to Android 15 after years of Apple usage, Nothing OS is quite intuitive and comes with minimal bloat. I also found transferring everything from my iPhone to the Nothing Phone (3) to be a pretty streamlined process.

There are a lot of customization options, allowing you to tweak the home screen, lock screen, app tray, and more to your liking, and navigation is quite straightforward once you've gotten used to where everything is.

I'm also pleasantly surprised by the quality of the built-in speaker and microphone from what I've experienced so far, and connecting to my headphones via its Bluetooth 6.0 is a pretty seamless experience. I've yet to explore the AI features thoroughly, but I'll be sure to report back once I've spent more time with them.

Now, onto the big standout feature - the Glyph Matrix. As with previous Glyph systems, you can alter its brightness, set up what type of notifications you want to display and what patterns you want associated with them, connect it to different ringtones, and more. The Glyph Matrix also features a visual countdown when using the camera timer, a visualization of current volume levels when you turn your speakers or headphones up or down, an incredibly bright torch feature, and more.

On top of that, it supports the use of Glyph Toys. Currently, the Glyph Toys feature a mirror that allows you to frame selfies with a live preview, spin the bottle, and a digital clock and separate timer, with more promised to be on the way. The live preview for photos isn't the best due to the dot design and seems a little redundant considering the solid 50MP front-facing camera, but it does serve its purpose and allows more flexibility when it comes to snapping shots.

You can toggle the Glyph Matrix on and off and customize its options in the phone's settings, then use the circular button located below it on the back of the phone to control it. If you put your phone down on the desk when the Glyph Matrix is turned on, you can tap the button once to cycle through the Glyph Toys and long-press to select one. Rather than being clickable, the button is a sensor that gives haptic feedback similar to a fingerprint sensor. I've found it can be a little finicky to activate, but this may be user error on my part, and I intend to test it further before finalizing this review later this week. Either way, at least it doesn't seem to get in the way too often.

Like previous Nothing phones, the Phone (3) also features an additional side button. Located on the right side of the phone, this button is known as the 'essential key', and you can use it to take quick screenshots, record voice memos, and use AI analysis via the Essential Space App. I like the functionality of being able to take a quick screenshot or record a voice memo on the go, but I can't say I've found myself using this button often so far. At least, not intentionally. The essential key being located below the lock screen button has certainly led to a lot of accidental presses as I've been getting used to the phone.

Display

The Nothing Phone (3) features a 6.67-inch flexible AMOLED display, which is, unsurprisingly, absolutely gorgeous. From inky blacks to vibrant colors, everything looks stunning, and with its high PPI (pixels per inch) of 440 and 120Hz refresh rate, you can always count on the smoothest visuals.

The screen is larger than my iPhone 13's, and when gaming or watching videos, you can seamlessly fill the full display with only the front-facing camera to interrupt you. It also has a very high peak brightness of 4,500 NITS, ensuring great visibility in varied lighting conditions, even direct sunlight.

On top of that, the Nothing Phone (3)'s screen features a touch sampling rate of 1,000 Hz, which surpasses even the ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro, resulting in incredible responsiveness. This is particularly useful when playing the best FPS games, where every moment counts.

Cameras

The Nothing Phone (3) boasts four 50MP cameras, which is really quite impressive. As a result, you're guaranteed to get high-quality photos no matter which camera you're using. The TrueLens Engine 4 makes snapping professional-style shots a breeze, boasting a portrait optimizer, motion capture mode, macro mode, and more. The zoom is brilliant, allowing for some very clear shots from afar, and the UI is very intuitive and easy to navigate.

In terms of video, the Nothing Phone (3) supports ultra XDR video recording at 60 or 30 FPS, 1080p ultra XDR video recording at 60 or 30 FPS, and slo-mo in 1080p at 240 or 120 FPS. It also supports time-lapse recording at 4K/1080p.

While I've not had the chance to thoroughly test them just yet, the cameras have certainly been a highlight so far, and I look forward to putting them through their paces over the next few days.

Battery

From my experience so far, I've found the Phone (3)'s battery to be incredibly solid. I've spent hours gaming, browsing, and watching videos on one charge, and its 65W fast charging means it juices up very quickly when using a compatible charger. The Nothing-branded USB-C to USB-C cable in the box is also a decent length and feels very durable.

Considering it would've been nice to get an adapter for wall charging, considering the cost of the phone, but it works well with my iPhone plug. I've yet to try the wireless charging, but at 15W, I imagine it's going to take the battery from 0% to 50% in around 45 minutes. Of course, I'll be putting the battery and charging to the test shortly and will update this section with my findings.

And that's everything I've got on the Nothing Phone (3) so far. Be sure to check back later, as I'll update this review with my experience after a week with the phone as well as a verdict on whether or not it's worth the price. In the meantime, head over to our guides to the best Samsung phones, the best iPhone, and the best Xiaomi phones to learn more about the Nothing Phone (3)'s competitors.