We've seen the full Nothing (4a) lineup at MWC, but there's still no word on the Pro model

We’re on the ground at MWC 2026, checking out the new Nothing (4a) lineup, with a close-up look at the all-new colorways coming to Android users.

Nothing 4a colors: An image of the Nothing Phone (4a) in blue at MWC 2026.
There isn't long left until Nothing launches its next phone lineup, as the Nothing Phone (4a) releases on March 5, 2026. Succeeding the (3a) range, Nothing's budget-friendly Android handsets are on the floor at MWC 2026, where Pocket Tactics is reporting from on the ground in Barcelona. Most of the forthcoming colorways of the (4a) model are on display at Nothing's booth, but there's still one thing missing: the (4a) Pro.

Teases surrounding Nothing's (4a) roster are all over social media, with the brand showing plenty of bravado in the face of Apple. From graffiti-style ads to cheeky quote posts on X, Nothing weaves in a few nods to the new (4a) aesthetic: embracing pink, blue, yellow, gray, and black. Over at Nothing's booth in the halls of MWC 2026, you can get an up-close and personal view of these variants inside glass displays. You'll be familiar with three of these options, as the Nothing Phone (3a) opts for the same deep blue hues.

Crucially, despite teasing a yellow-tinted overhaul for its Nothing Headphone (1) wearables, it doesn't appear to be available for the new mobiles. There's also the distinct lack of the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro, which the company seems keen to keep hidden until launch day later this week.

Nothing 4a colors: An image of the Nothing Phone (4a) in grey at MWC 2026.

Rumors about the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro's specifications claim it'll offer a slightly enhanced battery capacity, jumping from 5,000 mAh to 5,080 mAh. It'll also feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7(s) chipset, 12GB RAM, and 256GB of storage, if initial leaks come to fruition.

Nothing 4a colors: An image of the Nothing Phone (4a) in blue at MWC 2026.

I've been using the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro since its launch last year, and swapping over from an iPhone 16 Pro, and I haven't looked back. While its camera has some shortcomings, the fantastic battery life, crisp 120Hz display, and Android flexibility have me pretty content. It's also solid for gaming, with smooth 60fps and stable gameplay keeping my Rainbow Six Mobile sessions afloat recently.

I'm hoping that the (4a) Pro is a considerable upgrade, especially as Nothing founder Carl Pei is trying to bring the (4a) series more in line with its flagship handsets. On that subject, you'll notice there isn't anything set to pass the Nothing Phone (3).

Nothing 4a colors: An image of the Nothing Phone (4a) in black at MWC 2026.

In an interview over on Nothing's YouTube channel, Pei says that "just because the rest of the industry does things a certain way, doesn't mean we're going to do it the same way" in response to other brands delivering annual flagship refreshes. In other words, unless the Nothing Phone (4) can give users something meaningful and a true evolution of its predecessor, you'll be waiting a while.

Additional reporting by Connor Christie on-site at MWC 2026.

