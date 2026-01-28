These Nothing Phone (4a) Pro leaks are exciting, but there's still one thing I need to know

Nothing's smartphone lineup refresh is expected to arrive soon, following the drop of last year's (2a) and (3a) models last March. The budget-friendly models offer an alternative to the brand's flagship handsets, but make no mistake, they're still just as good. I've been using the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro as my main mobile for the past year, leaving behind my once-trusty iPhone 16 Pro. However, I'm curious to see what's next, but these new leaks about the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro are keeping things tight-lipped.

We've known for a little while that Nothing is planning to unveil a successor to the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro since September 2025. In a scoop from SmartPrix, the outlet exclusively reveals the existence of the (4a) Pro through the IMEI database. Like previous releases, Nothing is using the same modelling suffixes, dubbing the (4a) and (4a) Pro A069P and A069 respectively. That tracks with the previous two phones, which you can find under A059 and A059P.

In December, prominent Android developer 'MlgmXyysd' gave us another tease on social media, posting an alleged list of specifications for the forthcoming models. The leak claims that either device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7(s) chipset, four colorways, 12GB RAM, and 256GB of storage.

Notably, the (4a) Pro is the only mobile to support eSIM usage. The color variants - blue/pink/white/black - will also apply to a re-release of the Nothing Headphone (1) and Nothing Headphone (a).

On paper, so far, there isn't much separating the (4a) Pro from its predecessor. But thanks to a recent certification from the European Product Registry for Energy Labelling, we now know that the (4a) Pro features a 5,080 mAh battery. It's a boost from (3a) Pro, but not massively, as that device houses a 5,000 mAh battery.

While it isn't a huge jump up in raw battery power, the extra juice won't go amiss. What I'm curious about, though, is how the overhauled models handle demanding free mobile games.

With heavy hitters like Destiny Rising and Zenless Zone Zero requiring a fair bit of horsepower, I wonder how vast the improvements will be. Presumably, Nothing will include an updated chipset other than the previously mentioned Snapdragon 7(s) chipset. While Call of Duty: Mobile and Game of Thrones: Kingsroad are just fine, NetEase's Destiny spin-off is hungry for more under the hood.