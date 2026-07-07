The Nothing Phone (4b) is a seriously stylish Android phone, but the Ear (3a) buds have my attention

Despite skipping a new CMF model this year, Nothing is already back with a successor to its (4a) range, which launched in March. The Nothing Phone (4b) kicks off a fresh range for the London-based tech company; however, the 'b' doesn't actually mean anything. But while the letter bears no meaning, it does offer a slightly cheaper handset that takes a few design cues from the (4a) Pro. Alongside it, the Ear (3a) buds are available from today, an evolution of the same wearables that debuted in September last year.

The Nothing Phone (4b) releases on July 17, 2026, in the United Kingdom, Europe, and India. Sadly, just like previous models, a United States release is unlikely. However, the Ear (3a) buds are actually headed stateside - but more on those later. Like the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro, the Nothing Phone (4b) opts for a unibody chassis, replacing metal with plastic this time around. It does away with the Matrix Glyph seen on the (4a) Pro and instead uses a slightly revamped version of the Glyph Bar found on the Nothing Phone (4a).

This bar discloses notifications for your applications and messages, and you can customize it to your liking. One of the neatest touches remains, and that's the red block to indicate when you're recording videos. As it slots into the budget phone bracket, the hardware under the hood follows suit. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chip powers the (4b), paired with 8GB of RAM. Depending on your configuration, you can choose between 128GB and 256GB of storage.

The display is a small step down from the (4a) Pro's 144Hz AMOLED panel, opting for a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED screen. There's no word on resolution for the (4b) cameras, but it houses a dual rear camera with a 50-megapixel OIS sensor. If you were hoping for the extreme zooms the (4a) Pro can do, you won't find them here. What stands out about the (4b) is that it holds the biggest battery yet from Nothing, at least in India. That version of the phone comes with a 6000mAh battery, while everyone else gets it at 5200mAh capacity.

Although the (4b) could be another one of the best Android phones from Nothing, it's the (3a) buds that have my attention. I'm a daily user of the previous generation of these earphones, using them with ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch 2, and my mobile whenever I can. They're a genuinely fantastic set of Apple AirPods rivals. With new 12mm drivers, 45dB active noise cancellation, and Hi-Res Audio support included, these are upgrades I'd expect.

The real intrigue lies within their ability to record Audio Screenshots. They effectively record anything the buds are hearing at that moment. The Ear (3a) set has 32MB of onboard storage. This added-on memory can record calls and meetings directly, providing all attendees with a discreet prompt that they're being recorded. Supposedly, you can capture these conversations for up to two hours.

You can get your hands on the Ear (3a) today, and they come in four colors: white, black, yellow, and pink.