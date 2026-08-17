Nothing Phone (4b) review - the (4a) already exists, and that's an issue

Our Verdict The Nothing Phone (4b) is a well-made, stylish, cheaper alternative with excellent battery life, a great 120Hz AMOLED display, and decent everyday performance. It's a good phone for the money, but if your budget allows, I'd spend more on the Phone (4a). Pros Great AMOLED display

Strong battery life Cons Gaming performance can be lacking

Lack of telephoto lens on camera

Cheaper price isn't enough to skip over the (4a)

Nothing has built its reputation around making affordable phones feel more exciting than they have any right to be. The (4a) Pro is currently the go-to handset, after using the (3a) Pro for a year. I guess what I'm trying to say is that I've had a lot of time around these devices.

The Nothing Phone (4b) continues the brand's affordable philosophy, bringing the company's distinctive design and Nothing OS experience to a lower price point. Out of the gate, it isn't one of the best gaming phones, but it has another obstacle to overcome. The problem is that the Phone (4a) already exists.

Price and availability

The Nothing Phone (4b) sits below the Phone (4a) in Nothing's lineup, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage forming the entry-level configuration. A 256GB version is also available in some markets. Just don't expect a bump up to 12GB of RAM on either model. Nothing offers the phone in black, white, and blue. At £299, it makes the (4b) an attractive proposition if you're trying to keep your spending down, particularly if you care more about battery life and design than raw performance or photography.

Currently, you can get the Nothing Phone (4b) directly from Nothing, Amazon, and several UK high street retailers. For overseas purchases, it's more complicated. Nothing isn't selling the (4b) in the United States, and going off previous handset launches, it's unlikely to join American markets anytime soon. If you are keen on getting one, you'll have to import it.

Specs

Here are the Nothing Phone (4b) specifications:

Battery 5200 mAh Display 6.77″ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 1080×2344 resolution, Dragontail Pro Glass, 2000 nits, IP64 water resistance Chipset Snadragon 6 Gen 4 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB / 256 GB Front Camera 16MP Back Cameras 50MP and 8MP Colors Black, White, and Blue

Performance and gaming

Under the hood, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chip is pretty decent for everyday use. Scrolling through social media, watching YouTube, browsing the web, messaging, and handling lighter work all feel smooth enough, especially with that 120Hz display. Gaming tells a different story. Call of Duty: Mobile and similar titles are enjoyable, and I haven't found myself constantly fighting the hardware. But push it harder, and it struggles to keep up with some of the best budget gaming phones on the market.

It doesn't quite have the power to dig deep and push graphics settings and resolutions higher on demanding games due to the lesser chipset. Other free mobile games such as Neverness to Everness and Zenless Zone Zero both struggle, particularly when you start demanding more from their graphics settings. The Division Resurgence also suffers from plenty of texture pop-in, which makes the experience feel less polished than it should. Heat-wise, I will say that the (4b) handles extended gaming sessions well. It can get slightly warm to the touch, nothing too toasty to worry about.

Features and software

Nothing OS remains one of the brand's biggest strengths. It's clean, responsive, and considerably less cluttered than many competing Android skins. Nothing's distinctive widgets and customization options remain here, alongside Essential Space and the Glyph Bar. The Glyph system isn't as elaborate as what you'll find on more expensive Nothing phones, but it still gives the (4b) an identity that most phones in this price bracket simply don't have.

It comes with three years of software support, and up to six years of security patches. This means you're covered all the way up to Android 19. For those who like mingling with AI features, it comes with Gemini, but you can also indulge in Essential Space. This is Nothing's tool for organising thoughts, notes, and more by pressing the dedicated button on the left of the phone. As I've noted with my other Nothing Phone reviews, I still find it wasteful that this button can't be repurposed.

Design

The (4b) maintains Nothing's distinctive design language without attempting to replicate every premium feature from the (4a) series. It looks especially sleek in black, but I'd love to see Nothing branch out with more options beyond its current range. How about a hot rod red? Nevertheless, it's well built, comfortable enough to use, and immediately recognizable.

At 210g and 8.6mm thick, it's not the lightest phone around, but the extra heft isn't a burden in your pocket. The IP64 rating offers protection against dust and splashes, although this isn't a phone I'd want to take into deep water.

Display

The 6.77-inch 120Hz AMOLED display shows once again that Nothing has this aspect nailed. It's bright, colorful, and smooth, with enough screen real estate for gaming, video, and social media without feeling excessive.

The 2344×1080 resolution isn't as ambitious as the Phone (4a)'s 1.5K panel, but I don't think that's a major issue at this price. In everyday use, the (4b) screen looks great, and the 120Hz refresh rate makes the whole phone feel more responsive. This is an area where Nothing hasn't cut too deeply.

Cameras

The cameras are where I'd most strongly recommend the Phone (4a) instead. The 4b has a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide, alongside a 16MP selfie camera. It's capable of taking perfectly respectable photos, particularly in good lighting, but it doesn't have the versatility of some of the best Android phones around.

The lack of a dedicated telephoto camera is particularly noticeable if you enjoy shooting subjects at a distance. Nothing's image processing can still produce some good results, but this isn't the phone I'd pick if photography sits high on your priority list. For casual social media shots, it does the job.

Battery

Like previous Nothing handsets, battery life is a winner. The 5200mAh battery makes this a phone I can comfortably use throughout the day without constantly checking how much juice remains. Nothing calls it its "longest-lasting" phone yet, claiming up to 22 hours of video streaming, and my experience backs up the idea that endurance is one of its strongest qualities.

33W charging isn't particularly fast compared with some rivals, but it's adequate. At 30% capacity, I can juice it up to around 50% in 15 to 20 minutes. It takes a bit longer for a full charge, but it's certainly enough to keep going if you're in a pinch. The combination of a large battery and relatively modest hardware means the (4b) can comfortably get through demanding days.

Should you buy the Nothing Phone (4b)?

The Nothing Phone (4b) sports a comfortable form factor, stylish looks, and excellent battery life. The display is a clear highlight, alongside clean software and enough performance for everyday use and less demanding games. But I'd still buy the Phone (4a) instead.

The (4b) compromises become apparent with demanding games, while the camera system leaves something to be desired compared with both (4a) models. If you're willing to stretch your budget, the (4a) gives you more performance, a better camera system, and considerably more breathing room for the future. That doesn't make the (4b) bad. It makes it a difficult recommendation when a better option sits just above it.

Alternatives

Nothing Phone (4a) Pro

The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro takes the brand's approach to flagships and puts it in a mid-range workhorse that oozes sophistication while offering great performance, battery life, and a gorgeous 144Hz AMOLED display. The all-metal unibody is a great touch, too, giving it an early 2010s MacBook Pro quality. In my Nothing Phone (4a) Pro review, I note that it's "an impressive Android rival to the new iPhone 17e, with a great display, easy-to-use software, and reliable battery life."

Nothing Phone (4a)

On the slightly cheaper end of things, the Nothing Phone (4a) is where I'd point my attention over the (4b). In my Nothing Phone (4a) review, I say that "with a bright, sharp display, all-day battery, and standout touches like the revamped Glyph system, it delivers more than just specs. Stylish, capable, and wallet-friendly, the (4a) hits the sweet spot."