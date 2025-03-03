Nubia continues to improve its flip phone chops with the Nubia Flip 2, which is on the floor at MWC 2025. We’ve been getting up close with Nubia’s latest handsets, and the Flip 2 could be the improvement you’ve been hoping for. With a revamped aesthetic and hardware underneath the surface, we’re eager to see more of the Nubia Flip 2 in action.

This year’s model feels like the real deal, with a more distinguished form factor, a more useful outer display, and most importantly, improved performance. While the original Nubia Flip was a decent first attempt and is one of the cheapest foldables around, its average camera and less-than-stellar performance let it down massively. The inclusion of outdated software wasn’t great, either. You can read our full Nubia Flip 5G review here if you’re wondering how the first iteration stacks up.

While the phones on the showroom floor didn’t have many new mobile games on them, we tried out Asphalt Nitro 2 and MC Rebel Guns, and both ran nice and smooth. It makes sense, as the MediaTek 7300X chipset inside is pretty potent when it comes to gaming, but that’s on paper, so I had to give it a go myself.

I’m still not sure whether it’ll handle more demanding games as well as Samsung’s leading flip phone, but it certainly handles them better than the original Nubia Flip, making the phone feel like a real contender to join the best flip phones out there, for a much more affordable price.

At a glance, the Nubia Flip 2’s OLED foldable screen is a delight, bringing over the same level of visual splendor found in its predecessor. Paired with a 120Hz refresh rate at a tall 21:9 aspect ratio in 1188×2790 HD, there’s no denying that the Nubia Flip 2 is easy on the eyes. Nubia’s specifications outline 4K video capability, with 50 MP and 2 MP lenses available at your disposal.

We’ve also had a chance to check out the Nubia Neo 3 GT 5G, a promising gaming phone that could take on the likes of the RedMagic Pro 10.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.