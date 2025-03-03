We’re on the ground at MWC 2025, and we’ve had the chance to get hands-on with Nubia’s latest gaming phone offering, the Nubia Neo 3 GT 5G. Packaged in a sleek black chassis with a comfortable rounded form factor, our initial impressions are already off to a flying start. Better yet, it can go toe-to-toe with contenders like the RedMagic 10 Pro.

While the RedMagic 10 Pro isn’t the most expensive gaming phone, it’s great to have an even more affordable alternative for mobile gamers, promising the same fantastic gameplay experience, rapid charging, and a big and beautiful OLED display. During Nubia’s presentation we attended, it confirmed that the Neo 3 GT 5G will retail from $299/£299 – a significant undercut of RedMagic’s flagship handset.

Featuring a 6.8’ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Nubia’s latest offering can get exceptionally bright with a peak brightness of 1300 nits. Resolution-wise, you’ll be treated to the screen’s 1080×2392 high-resolution output. Alongside a similar form factor as seen in our RedMagic 10 review, the Nubia Neo 3 GT 5G offers fantastic shoulder triggers, but better still, it’s more comfortable in the hand thanks to its rounded corners. Nubia’s showcase claims that the Neo 3 GT 5G is “the only phone in its price category featuring gaming shoulder triggers.”

Like some of the best budget gaming phones we’ve tested in the past, Nubia’s forthcoming device features Game Space. This is easily the slickest gaming overlay on any phone right now, let alone on Android handsets.

Performance in Garena Free Fire feels fantastic, and while it doesn’t quite match up to the settings-on-max goodness of some of the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite flagships, it’s more than powerful enough to run all the best mobile games, offering consistently silky smooth gameplay.

Longer sessions are supported by the phone’s 6000mAh battery, with an AI power-saving feature to retain juice where possible. When you do need to charge it again, Nubia’s 80w fast charging promptly gets it back to 100%. Elsewhere under the hood, the Neo 3 GT 5G includes a UNISOC T9100 5G gaming processor and up to 24(12+12) GB of RAM.

