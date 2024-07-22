The latest Nubia device is launching this week, but if you want a glimpse of it, there’s no need to wait. The brand has officially teased the Nubia Z60S Pro’s design ahead of the event. We’ve also got plenty of leaked specifications, and while these aren’t confirmed, if true, there’s a lot to look forward to with this new Android offering.

Nubia’s official Weibo shared an event teaser (via PlayfulDroid) that shows the new handset tethered to a hiker’s backpack. It’s a pretty similar design to the previous generation, aside from the presence of a new lens, and some different color options. However, the post also mentions AI features akin to what we’ve seen with this year’s Samsung phones, a 35mm custom Sony camera, and two-way satellite communication. For further details, we’re relying on Weibo leaker, Digital Chat Station, who shared lots of information about this upcoming phone.

We’re told to expect a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a fully flat display with a 1.5K resolution, a 5,100 mAh battery pack, and speedy 80W charging. A key goal of this release is to bring two-way satellite communication to a more affordable price point, but as ever, it’s not clear if satellite features work outside of China.

In the camera department, we’ll see a Sony IMX906 main sensor (1/1.56-inch) with a unique 35mm focal length and a wide f/1.56 aperture. On most phones, the main camera is around 23mm equivalent, so this is comparatively much more zoomed in, and may help give the appearance of a more professional camera.

The full camera set-up also includes a 50MP 13mm equivalent ultrawide camera, an 8MP 80mm equivalent telephoto, and judging by the pictures, an additional mystery lens – probably a macro camera, if I were to guess.

Nubia is also releasing a new version of the Nubia Z60 Ultra, equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version, just as we saw with the new RedMagic 9S Pro. We’ll find out much more when the fresh devices officially launch on July 23, but for more Nubia goodness, check out our review of the amazingly affordable Nubia Flip 5G. Or, if you’re interested in other alternative form factor phones, see our guides to the best flip phones and the best foldable phones.