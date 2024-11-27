This new Van Gogh-inspired Android is one of 2024’s prettiest cell phones

When it comes to Android phones, most brands opt for the same colorways. You might expect black, grey, white, and then maybe green or blue to mix it up. Well, that isn’t the case for the new Nubia Z70 Ultra, boasting a truly stunning design inspired by Van Gogh’s iconic Starry Night painting.

While Nubia might not be the biggest name in the industry, the brand has had a solid twelve months, with highlights including the Nubia Flip 5G, one of the most affordable flip phones on the market, and the Nubia Z60S Pro. While we haven’t gotten our hands on one yet, we’re expecting the new Z70 Ultra to be a contender for our list of the best gaming phones, as its Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset promises a 40% performance improvement on the already impressive Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset inside the likes of the RedMagic 9S Pro and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Outside of the Z70 Ultra’s striking design and ability to run all of the best Android games, the new Android has a pretty impressive specs sheet. It’s got a massive 6.85-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rates for super smooth visuals, a long-lasting 6,150mAh battery that’ll keep you going all day, and an IP69 dust and waterproof rating. That last bit is especially important, as you probably want to keep such a gorgeous phone out of a case, and it means you don’t have to worry about water damage.

If you want to pick up a Nubia Z70 Ultra for yourself, it’s now available to order on the official Nubia site in the US for $849. If you don’t waste any time, there’s an additional offer to save an extra $50. It’s also worth pointing out that if you’re a fan of the specs but not the Van Gogh-inspired design, you can pick up the Z70 Ultra in black and yellow colorways for $829.

We’re hoping to get a Nubia Z70 Ultra unit soon, so if you want to wait for a full review before picking up the flagship Android, keep an eye on our hardware section. If you’re looking to spend less on a new phone, be sure to check out our guides to the best budget gaming phones and the best mid-range phones, both of which include plenty of options that don’t break the bank.