Nuke Your City codes May 2026

We're not going to give you actual nuclear codes - for one, that'd be irresponsible, and we also don't know them - but we can share the latest Nuke Your City codes for your Roblox adventures. Blast off with dynamite and upgrade your explosives, all within the comfort of your home, knowing that a true nuclear apocalypse would be bad, actually.

Codes can offer you free currency, whether cash or playtime points, and free crates, which contain various boosts to your experience, income, or production speed.

Here are all the new Nuke Your City codes:

BOOM - 50 playtime points and a crate

Nuke Your City is just one Roblox game that offers freebies, but there's a whole host of other Roblox codes out there ready for you to redeem.

How do I redeem my Nuke Your City codes?

It's pretty easy to redeem codes in this game. All you have to do is follow these instructions:

Launch Nuke Your City on Roblox

Hit the ABX button in the top-right corner, or head to the store and scroll all the way down

Enter your code and hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

How do I get more Nuke Your City codes?

The developer doesn't have a set drop schedule for codes, unfortunately, so we can't predict when new ones will come out. However, it's pretty fair to assume that they will arrive when the game gets an update or it hits a milestone. These events can be pretty randomly-timed, but knowing this might help you if you want to look for codes yourself. That being said, we think you should just leave it to us - we're experts at making sure our lists are up-to-date and that you're not wasting your time with expired codes, either, and we'll update our list regularly.

Is there a Nuke Your City Discord server?

There is, and you can join it here to talk to other players, as well as participate in the community. This includes taking part in events, answering polls, entering giveaways, and posting fan art. You can also check out sneak peeks of upcoming updates and be the first to know whenever anything cool happens.