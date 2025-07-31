As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Square Enix finally reveals a long-awaited prequel to its hit RPG

The Octopath Traveler 0 release date is on the horizon, meaning we won't have to wait long for this prequel to Square Enix's stunning RPG.

Octopath Traveler 0 guide - art work showing a traveler approaching a town where a woman stands waiting and waving at him
Tilly Lawton's Avatar

Published:

Octopath Traveler 0 

Square Enix made waves during today's Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, wrapping up the exciting presentation with a real treat for fans of 2D-HD adventures. Not only did it give us our first glimpse of the intriguing new RPG The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales, but it also wrapped up the presentation with an announcement that the Octopath Traveler 0 release date is on the way.

Following the groundbreaking success of Square Enix's 2019 2D-HD hit and its 2023 sequel - the latter of which got a whopping 9/10 in our Octopath Traveler II review from Nathan Ellingsworth - we've been eagerly anticipating another opportunity to dive into the vast and wondrous world of Orsterra, and now a new adventure is finally on the cards.

A prequel to the games we've come to know and love, Octopath Traveler 0 picks up the reins as another stunning RPG strategy game where you set out on a journey of restoration. Once again caught in a wartorn world, you take the role as the world's hope, tasked with rebuilding the once-beautiful town of Wishvale and facing off against the ones who took your home in challenging turn-based battles.

When is the Octopath Traveler 0 release date?

The Octopath Traveler 0 release date is December 4, 2025. Square Enix revealed this during the July 2025 Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, alongside our first glimpse of the gorgeous adventure that lies ahead.

YouTube Thumbnail

Is there an Octopath Traveler 0 trailer?

Yes, there is an Octopath Traveler 0 trailer, and you can check it out above. It not only sets up the background and setting for the story, but also showcases several gameplay elements, including combat, exploration, and even city builder game elements.

What's the Octopath Traveler 0 gameplay like?

Like its predecessors, Octopath Traveler 0 is a 2D-HD strategy RPG in which you run around a beautifully rendered world participating in tactical, turn-based battles. This prequel also appears to feature city builder gameplay, allowing you to rebuild the town of Wishvale by constructing houses and other buildings using the resources you gather along the way.

That's everything we've got on the Octopath Traveler 0 release date for now. If you want to catch up with the other games in the series, be sure to check out our guides to the Octopath Traveler characters and Octopath Traveler 2 characters. We've also got a list of all the best Switch games, along with our picks for the best upcoming Switch games, so you know what to look out for.

Tilly has a degree in English literature, experience working in a publishing house and as a freelance writer, and has been playing with retro game consoles far before they were known as 'retro'. She joined Pocket Tactics as a staff writer in 2021, and got her shiny guides editor badge in 2023. She spends her free time exploring Genshin, Zenless Zone Zero, and Honkai Star Rail, fawning over indie games and horror games, inspecting the latest Xiaomi phones and handheld consoles, or searching for free Monopoly Go dice. She’s also a proud mom to a cat named after Genshin Impact’s Xiao and knows more about Roblox than she likes to admit.