Square Enix made waves during today's Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, wrapping up the exciting presentation with a real treat for fans of 2D-HD adventures. Not only did it give us our first glimpse of the intriguing new RPG The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales, but it also wrapped up the presentation with an announcement that the Octopath Traveler 0 release date is on the way.

Following the groundbreaking success of Square Enix's 2019 2D-HD hit and its 2023 sequel - the latter of which got a whopping 9/10 in our Octopath Traveler II review from Nathan Ellingsworth - we've been eagerly anticipating another opportunity to dive into the vast and wondrous world of Orsterra, and now a new adventure is finally on the cards.

A prequel to the games we've come to know and love, Octopath Traveler 0 picks up the reins as another stunning RPG strategy game where you set out on a journey of restoration. Once again caught in a wartorn world, you take the role as the world's hope, tasked with rebuilding the once-beautiful town of Wishvale and facing off against the ones who took your home in challenging turn-based battles.

When is the Octopath Traveler 0 release date?

The Octopath Traveler 0 release date is December 4, 2025. Square Enix revealed this during the July 2025 Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, alongside our first glimpse of the gorgeous adventure that lies ahead.

Is there an Octopath Traveler 0 trailer?

Yes, there is an Octopath Traveler 0 trailer, and you can check it out above. It not only sets up the background and setting for the story, but also showcases several gameplay elements, including combat, exploration, and even city builder game elements.

What's the Octopath Traveler 0 gameplay like?

Like its predecessors, Octopath Traveler 0 is a 2D-HD strategy RPG in which you run around a beautifully rendered world participating in tactical, turn-based battles. This prequel also appears to feature city builder gameplay, allowing you to rebuild the town of Wishvale by constructing houses and other buildings using the resources you gather along the way.

That's everything we've got on the Octopath Traveler 0 release date for now. If you want to catch up with the other games in the series, be sure to check out our guides to the Octopath Traveler characters and Octopath Traveler 2 characters. We've also got a list of all the best Switch games, along with our picks for the best upcoming Switch games, so you know what to look out for.