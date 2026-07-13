Octopath Traveler is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, but there's one big issue

To celebrate the series' eighth anniversary, Square Enix has announced that Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler II are coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. The first game has already sold over seven million copies and led to the creation of the entire HD-2D genre.

If you haven't experienced them already, now is the perfect time to experience Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler II, as the Switch 2 versions of both games improve the already stunning visuals and performance for the beefier handheld. Both games are classic JRPG experiences, with engaging turn-based combat and eight unique characters per story to control and explore with. After my Octopath Traveler 0 review, I know that I need to get my hands on these games as soon as possible.

News of these upgraded versions dropped during the eighth anniversary livestream for the series, which also covered the upcoming Final Fantasy X collaboration in Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent in more detail and teased that Elliot from the new Switch game, The Adventures of Elliot: Millennium Tales, is coming to Octopath Traveler 0. Fans in Japan can get their hands on these two games digitally right now, but the rest of us have to wait until October 1, 2026.

Depending on your preferences, you can pre-order each game on the Square Enix store individually, digitally or physically, or grab an exclusive digital bundle of the two titles. Information on the global release is very sparse at the moment, but unfortunately, there are no plans for an upgrade path or save data transfer system for those who already own the Switch versions. That's pretty disappointing, given how much time people put into playing JRPGs.

Will you be grabbing these games for your Nintendo Switch 2? Let us know in the Pocket Tactics Discord server, and check out our list of the best RPGs while you're here to find your next big adventure.