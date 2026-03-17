Oil Empire codes March 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Oil Empire codes for free cash, gasoline, and refinery machines to grow your drilling business.

Oil Empire codes: A Roblox character standing in front of their refinery in a PT shirt
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With fluctuating oil prices, making a profit can be challenging. That's where our Oil Empire codes come in, offering free cash injections and other boosts to help you grow your refinery from a small business to a global superpower.

We look for new Oil Empire codes regularly, so be sure to bookmark this page and check in often for more freebies. Most of the biggest businesses in the world wouldn't be where they are today without a little help, so why not use these codes while you can?

Here are all the new Oil Empire codes:

  • Beta - 2.5k cash

Oil Empire isn't the only Roblox game giving out freebies, so take a look at our Roblox codes guide next for boosts across your favorite experiences.

Oil Empire codes: A close-up screenshot of the codes entry box with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Oil Empire codes?

Redeeming Oil Empire codes is really simple. All you have to do is:

  • Open Oil Empire in Roblox
  • Tap the Settings cog
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Claim
  • Enjoy your freebies

What are Oil Empire codes?

Oil Empire codes are special passwords from the developer that offer additional cash and other boosts to help your refinery tycoon grow. There's no set release schedule for these codes, but we assume they'll appear every so often alongside game updates, milestones, and as apologies for bugs.

Oil Empire codes: A screenshot of the Discord server invite with a PT roundel in the top right corner

Is there an Oil Empire Discord server?

Yes, there is an Oil Empire Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest announcements, take part in giveaways, and report any bugs you may find.

How do I get more Oil Empire codes?

The best way to get more Oil Empire codes is to check this guide often. We're dedicated to giving you the most up-to-date codes for the game as possible, so you don't have to do any work. If you want to look around for extra codes yourself, you can check the game's Discord server and Roblox group.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Oil Empire codes.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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