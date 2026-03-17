Oil Empire codes March 2026

With fluctuating oil prices, making a profit can be challenging. That's where our Oil Empire codes come in, offering free cash injections and other boosts to help you grow your refinery from a small business to a global superpower.

We look for new Oil Empire codes regularly, so be sure to bookmark this page and check in often for more freebies. Most of the biggest businesses in the world wouldn't be where they are today without a little help, so why not use these codes while you can?

Here are all the new Oil Empire codes:

Beta - 2.5k cash

Oil Empire isn't the only Roblox game giving out freebies, so take a look at our Roblox codes guide next for boosts across your favorite experiences.

How do I redeem Oil Empire codes?

Redeeming Oil Empire codes is really simple. All you have to do is:

Open Oil Empire in Roblox

Tap the Settings cog

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Claim

Enjoy your freebies

What are Oil Empire codes?

Oil Empire codes are special passwords from the developer that offer additional cash and other boosts to help your refinery tycoon grow. There's no set release schedule for these codes, but we assume they'll appear every so often alongside game updates, milestones, and as apologies for bugs.

Is there an Oil Empire Discord server?

Yes, there is an Oil Empire Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest announcements, take part in giveaways, and report any bugs you may find.

How do I get more Oil Empire codes?

The best way to get more Oil Empire codes is to check this guide often. We're dedicated to giving you the most up-to-date codes for the game as possible, so you don't have to do any work. If you want to look around for extra codes yourself, you can check the game's Discord server and Roblox group.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Oil Empire codes.