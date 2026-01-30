It's Okami's 20th anniversary this year, so will we finally see the sequel release?

Remember when an Okami sequel got an announcement, and then we didn't hear anything else? Yeah, me too. I'm wondering if 2026 is the year we'll find out more, perhaps even get a glimpse at the game, or see its release.

Capcom released Okami on April 20, 2006. It's now almost twenty years (excuse me while I watch my hair turn grey in real time) since that day, and there's a new website to celebrate. Capcom pushed the site live today - you can see it here.

"We sincerely thank you for connecting with Okami over the past 20 years", the site says. "May this year be one where we continue to nurture new bonds together with you all, stepping forward into an even brighter future". I mean, that sure sounds like we'll be getting more content soon to me.

Taking a peep at the Okami X account shows that a 20th anniversary concert is on the way in April, so it seems things are kicking off in style. There is the promise of more 20th anniversary-themed events and goods, but we're all eager for the sequel, especially as Hideki Kamiya is back at the helm as director.

A teaser trailer for the 'Okami sequel' project debuted at The Game Awards 2024, so it's already more than a year old. Watch it below:

In it, we see Amaterasu running through the forest and glade as the sun rises, with her signature flames flaring behind her. The project is only called Okami Sequel for now, but we're sure a more catchy name will come in time. For now, let's put our heads together and imagine what we could see in the new game.