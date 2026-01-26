Omega Rarities 2 codes January 2026

If you’re looking for new Omega Rarities 2 codes, you’re in the right place, as we have them all here for you to redeem for free.

To help you climb the leaderboard and equip yourself with the best runes out there, our list of Omega Rarities 2 codes will keep you stocked up with free items. The Roblox game is all about leveling up, so check back frequently to snag all the latest codes offering tokens and plenty of potions.

Every potion can help you roll for better treasure, boost your luck, and keep you at the top of the leaderboard in the game.

Here are the new Omega Rarities 2 codes:

  • YayTokens - 30 tokens
  • BugFixing - free rewards
  • RELEASEHYPE - one of each potion
  • RELEASE - one of each potion
  • SETTINGRECORDS - four of each potion
  • EnjoyMilestones - two of each potion
  • Update1 - four of each potion
  • SorryForTheDelay - three of each potion

how to redeem omega rarities 2 codes in the roblox game

How do I redeem Omega Rarities 2 codes?

To get the goodies from these codes, follow these simple steps to redeem them in the game:

  • Open up Omega Rarities 2 in Roblox
  • Click the store option
  • Scroll all the way down
  • Type or paste in a code one at a time in the ~codes~ section box
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your free items!

What are Omega Rarities 2 codes?

These codes come from Fab's Creations, the creator of Omega Rarities 2. Each code is a word or sentence that may include numbers, which is unique to the game. The codes we have so far celebrate milestones like the release and popularity of the game, or come as a makeup present for delays or issues with it.

How do I get more Omega Rarities 2 codes?

Some codes are released through the game's official description on Roblox, while others appear in the creator's Discord server. You can find the link and join it through the Roblox page, or you can keep this list bookmarked for easy access.

