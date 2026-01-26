Omega Rarities 2 codes January 2026

To help you climb the leaderboard and equip yourself with the best runes out there, our list of Omega Rarities 2 codes will keep you stocked up with free items. The Roblox game is all about leveling up, so check back frequently to snag all the latest codes offering tokens and plenty of potions.

Every potion can help you roll for better treasure, boost your luck, and keep you at the top of the leaderboard in the game.

Here are the new Omega Rarities 2 codes:

YayTokens - 30 tokens

- 30 tokens BugFixing - free rewards

- free rewards RELEASEHYPE - one of each potion

- one of each potion RELEASE - one of each potion

- one of each potion SETTINGRECORDS - four of each potion

- four of each potion EnjoyMilestones - two of each potion

- two of each potion Update1 - four of each potion

- four of each potion SorryForTheDelay - three of each potion

There's always plenty to do in the world of Roblox, so make sure you check out our masterlist of all the Roblox codes out there right now, for freebies of all kinds.

How do I redeem Omega Rarities 2 codes?

To get the goodies from these codes, follow these simple steps to redeem them in the game:

Open up Omega Rarities 2 in Roblox

Click the store option

Scroll all the way down

Type or paste in a code one at a time in the ~codes~ section box

Hit redeem

Enjoy your free items!

What are Omega Rarities 2 codes?

These codes come from Fab's Creations, the creator of Omega Rarities 2. Each code is a word or sentence that may include numbers, which is unique to the game. The codes we have so far celebrate milestones like the release and popularity of the game, or come as a makeup present for delays or issues with it.

How do I get more Omega Rarities 2 codes?

Some codes are released through the game's official description on Roblox, while others appear in the creator's Discord server. You can find the link and join it through the Roblox page, or you can keep this list bookmarked for easy access.