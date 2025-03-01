It used to be brutal playing games on separate consoles, watching your friends have fun from afar, especially back in the days of prime Modern Warfare 2 (2009) multiplayer. If you and your friends have been separated by your chosen platforms in Once Human, you don’t need to go through a similar pain for much longer. Developer NetEase is opening the doors to players on PC and mobile platforms, and you don’t need to wait to get started.

The Once Human cross-platform test is currently live until March 20, 2025, in the forthcoming free mobile game, which is set for a global launch on iOS and Android devices in April 2025. Whether you’ve got one of the best gaming phones out there, or a portable gaming console like the Lenovo Legion Go, surviving in NetEase’s apocalyptic wasteland has never been more fun.

To participate in the cross-platform period for Once Human, you need to be in one of the eligible regions, which include Europe, Japan, and North America. NetEase clarifies that limited slots are available, but players can “sign up by completing a survey within Once Human or join through one of the game’s official social media communities.”

Alternatively, you can use this link to try your luck at securing a place. Those of you jumping into the open-world game on iOS devices will need to use TestFlight, an application known for hosting beta testing. Android users can simply download the Once Human APK from the game’s official website.

Should you be lucky enough to jump in, you’ll experience content parity with PC players: “Once Human’s cross-platform test uses the current global server environment that’s being used by the PC version of the game. This means that all of the content from the PC version, including all the scenarios and the Visional Wheel [and] Lunar Oracle, can be experienced by mobile players throughout the test.”

Commenting on the recent test debut, NetEase describes the action game as “a world overtaken by Lovecraftian horrors” where the focus is to “uncover the secrets of the supernatural, uncovering weapons needed to fight the monstrosities that roam the land and rebuild society from the ground up.” Despite initial Once Human reviews amounting to a pretty mixed reception, it hasn’t done much to slow down the game’s momentum. Once Human downloads steamrolled past the ten million mark in just over a month after its initial launch.

