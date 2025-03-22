You can finally play this open-world survival game on mobile next month

After months of waiting, we finally have a confirmed Once Human mobile release date, alongside a whole bunch of exciting announcements for players on all platforms. The survival game’s mobile version already has over 30 million pre-registrations, but there’s still time to sign up for rewards and a chance to win some incredible prizes.

Once Human has undergone massive changes since its initial rocky launch in July 2024, becoming a staple of the open-world game genre for PC players. We’ve been waiting for its mobile release for a while now, especially after Starry Studio announced Once Human cross-platform play, so mobile players can jump in alongside their PC pals.

If you’re hesitant to pre-register for the post-apocalyptic survival experience, Starry Studio has sweetened the deal with a chance to win an iPhone 16 Pro Max, which is one of the best gaming phones on the market. Of course, you’ll also unlock a ton of in-game rewards like gun cosmetics, accessories, and currency, which are always helpful in free mobile games.

As well as the mobile launch, existing Once Human players can look forward to the long-awaited addition of ‘non-shutdown’ servers. According to Starry Studio, these servers “allow players to stay on an original server or move to a new scenario when an old one has been finished”, giving you more freedom in the way that you play.

When is the Once Human mobile release date?

Once Human launches on iOS and Android on April 23, 2025. You can pre-register ahead of time on the official website to unlock tons of exclusive rewards and enter the draw to win an iPhone 16 Pro Max, an Xbox controller, cash, and more.

That’s everything you need to know about the Once Human mobile release date. If you’re already playing, make sure to check out our Once Human codes. We’ve also got a list of the best sci-fi games for you to check out for more otherworldly thrills.