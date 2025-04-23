We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Once Human dev says a Nintendo Switch 2 port “would be thrilling”

As Starry Studio launches Once Human mobile, the NetEase Games dev expresses whether a Nintendo Switch 2 port may come to fruition.

Once Human Nintendo Switch 2: An image of a female character with her hands together and a Nintendo Switch 2 and Steam Deck behind her.
Sam Comrie's Avatar

Published:

Once Human is finally rolling on iOS and Android platforms, inviting PC players to squad up with their friends on the small screen. It’s an exciting time for NetEase Games and Starry Studio, but I’m curious about the developer’s plans to support the game one step further. In my recent chat with Starry Studio, it speaks to the potential of a Once Human Nintendo Switch 2 port, and improving handheld PC compatibility.

Ahead of Once Human’s mobile launch on April 23, 2025, I ask Starry Studio whether it plans to support the Nintendo Switch 2. We’re yet to see how far the handheld’s capabilities can stretch, but the developer isn’t hesitant to make the leap. Starry Studio tells me that it is “closely monitoring [Nintendo] Switch 2’s specs” following the recent Nintendo Directs. However, the studio stresses that it’s dependent on whether the “hardware can handle Once Human’s multiplayer and dynamic loading.”

Nevertheless, it isn’t off the table, as the prospect of a Nintendo Switch 2 “port would be thrilling. The hybrid portable/console experience aligns perfectly with our vision.” Beyond Nintendo’s new console, I’m curious about Once Human’s future on portable gaming consoles like the Steam Deck.

Once Human lacks Steam Deck verification, but it can run on platforms like the Lenovo Legion Go and Asus ROG Ally. The developer tells me that it aims “to better support these handhelds post-mobile launch, but our current focus is ensuring a polished mobile release.”

YouTube Thumbnail

The mission for Starry Studio is to keep supporting the open-world game’s content at an assured pace, rather than steamrolling into future content. “Rushing multi-platform support risks compromising quality; we’ll prioritize each platform’s experience methodically,” the studio adds.

For mobile players at launch, console-like experiences such as controller support are part of Starry Studio’s plans. The developer shares that by “leveraging our mature PC controller integration, mobile will add controller support -including Bluetooth/Xbox/PS5 – post-launch via updates.” Although Starry Studio reiterates that “touch controls remain our priority since most mobile players rely on them.”

Pre-registrations are live now for Once Human, with exclusive rewards to bag here.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. Sam covers the latest iOS and Android news, but he's also a Warframe convert and Call of Duty Mobile fiend, and will try just about anything that Roblox throws at him. That's if he can find time to get away from grinding FPS games on his Asus Rog Ally, and finding any opportunity to talk about Foo Fighters.