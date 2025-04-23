Once Human is finally rolling on iOS and Android platforms, inviting PC players to squad up with their friends on the small screen. It’s an exciting time for NetEase Games and Starry Studio, but I’m curious about the developer’s plans to support the game one step further. In my recent chat with Starry Studio, it speaks to the potential of a Once Human Nintendo Switch 2 port, and improving handheld PC compatibility.

Ahead of Once Human’s mobile launch on April 23, 2025, I ask Starry Studio whether it plans to support the Nintendo Switch 2. We’re yet to see how far the handheld’s capabilities can stretch, but the developer isn’t hesitant to make the leap. Starry Studio tells me that it is “closely monitoring [Nintendo] Switch 2’s specs” following the recent Nintendo Directs. However, the studio stresses that it’s dependent on whether the “hardware can handle Once Human’s multiplayer and dynamic loading.”

Nevertheless, it isn’t off the table, as the prospect of a Nintendo Switch 2 “port would be thrilling. The hybrid portable/console experience aligns perfectly with our vision.” Beyond Nintendo’s new console, I’m curious about Once Human’s future on portable gaming consoles like the Steam Deck.

Once Human lacks Steam Deck verification, but it can run on platforms like the Lenovo Legion Go and Asus ROG Ally. The developer tells me that it aims “to better support these handhelds post-mobile launch, but our current focus is ensuring a polished mobile release.”

The mission for Starry Studio is to keep supporting the open-world game’s content at an assured pace, rather than steamrolling into future content. “Rushing multi-platform support risks compromising quality; we’ll prioritize each platform’s experience methodically,” the studio adds.

For mobile players at launch, console-like experiences such as controller support are part of Starry Studio’s plans. The developer shares that by “leveraging our mature PC controller integration, mobile will add controller support -including Bluetooth/Xbox/PS5 – post-launch via updates.” Although Starry Studio reiterates that “touch controls remain our priority since most mobile players rely on them.”

Pre-registrations are live now for Once Human, with exclusive rewards to bag here.

