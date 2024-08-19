NetEase and Starry Studio have announced that Once Human has surpassed ten million downloads on PC, reaching the massive milestone ahead of its upcoming mobile release. Plus, its chart results show that there’s a global audience out there for the post-apocalyptic survival game.

Despite its initial mixed reviews, NetEase’s new open-world game Once Human has reached this incredible player milestone in just over a month, following its release in early July. It’s also secured the top spot on Steam’s best sellers charts in nearly a dozen countries including the United States, France, Thailand, and Japan, seemingly proving the game’s global appeal.

To celebrate the achievement, Starry Studio is giving crates and currency to anyone who logs in before September 15, 2024. Once Human is heading to mobile soon and will reportedly support cross-progression, so it’s worth making a PC account now to claim the freebies ahead of the mobile launch. You can also pre-register for the mobile version on the Once Human website.

As an added bonus, Once Human is running a celebratory giveaway on its Twitter account. All you have to do is follow the account and retweet and like this post to enter to be in with a chance of winning a Steam gift card. The exact number of gift cards and their value depends on how many interactions the post gets, so make sure you tell your friends.

That’s everything you need to know about Once Human’s ten million downloads achievement. If you’re after even more freebies in the survival game, check out our Once Human codes guide. For more about the game, head to our sister site to learn about Once Human’s server status and Once Human PVP.