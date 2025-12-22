One of Us codes December 2025

My pockets are currently empty, but I can fix that with these One of Us codes. If your current killing technique is feeling a little stale, or you want to try out a more useful survivor role, these codes can fill your wallets with coins to spend on whatever you want.

Here are all the new One of Us codes:

18KLIKES - 600 coins (new!)

15KLIKES - 575 coins

14KLIKES - 550 coins

How do I redeem One of Us codes?

Redeeming One of Us codes is simple. All you have to do is:

Open One of Us in Roblox

Tap the </> button in the top left corner

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies

What are One of Us codes?

One of Us codes are a way for the game's developer, Purple Monster Games, to reward players. So far, these codes award decent stacks of coins for you to use to buy new survivors and killers. They give significantly more coins than quest rewards do, so they're worth using.

Is there a One of Us Discord server?

Yes, there is a One of Us Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the update logs, report bugs, and see sneak peeks before anyone else.

How do I get more One of Us codes?

The easiest way to get more One of Us codes is to check this page often. We look for new codes regularly and always keep this guide fresh, so bookmark the page and come back whenever you need a boost. You can also go looking in the game's Discord server and Roblox group for more.

Expired codes:

13KLIKES

12KLIKES

11KLIKES

10KLIKES

9KLIKES

8KLIKES

7KLIKES

6KLIKES

5KLIKES

4KLIKES

3KLIKES

2KLIKES

1KLIKES

LAUNCHDAY

