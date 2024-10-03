Accessibility and disability support in video games still has a long way to go, but gaming charity SpecialEffect is spearheading an effort to raise funds, as well as awareness, by holding its annual event, One Special Day. On October 4, 2024, the charity invites you to buy and play a select number of mobile games, including the likes of Subway Surfers and Angry Birds 2, as part of the flagship fundraising campaign.

The proceeds from One Special Day make up vital funding for SpecialEffect, with a percentage donated from the resulting UK revenue of the event. The support of partners like Supercell and Rovio, as well as all of you in the wider gaming communities, will help the thousands of disabled people who require the charity’s assistance every year. The teams of therapists and technical specialists that work with SpecialEffect provide customised tech loans and assessments to help people living with disabilities. In turn, the charity trades this knowledge with hardware and software developers, in the hope they can make their products and games far more accessible and easier to use for everyone.

Dr Mick Donegon, the founder and CEO of SpecialEffect, said “we are seeing an ever-increasing demand for our services, which are all provided without charge. The support the event receives from the games industry is absolutely vital in making sure we can continue to reach every disabled person that needs our help. Without One Special Day we simply couldn’t bring a better quality of life to so many people across the world, and we’d like to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone involved in the event – industry, gamers, and donors.”

If you want to do your bit and help fundraise for such an important cause from the comfort of your own home, there’s already an ongoing Humble Bundle promotion of Adult Swim games that’s directly linked to the charity event. This follows a whole host of other supporting studio events and different activities that have helped to contribute over £100k to date.

To check out the full roster of games you can purchase to help raise funds for One Special Day, you can see the entire list on the official website. Once you’ve made your purchase, we can teach you how to download Squad Busters or how to download Clash of Clans so you can get to playing, safe in the knowledge that you’ve contributed to a really worthy cause.