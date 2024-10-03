We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Squad Busters joins SpecialEffect’s fundraising event for One Special Day

Gamer charity SpecialEffect invites you to buy and play your favorite mobile games in support of their annual fundraiser, One Special Day.

collage of game characters from one special day fundraising event including the likes of subway surfers, wordzee, angry birds 2, and supercell games
Verna Colosi's Avatar

Published:

Angry Birds 2 Clash of Clans Squad Busters 

Accessibility and disability support in video games still has a long way to go, but gaming charity SpecialEffect is spearheading an effort to raise funds, as well as awareness, by holding its annual event, One Special Day. On October 4, 2024, the charity invites you to buy and play a select number of mobile games, including the likes of Subway Surfers and Angry Birds 2, as part of the flagship fundraising campaign.

The proceeds from One Special Day make up vital funding for SpecialEffect, with a percentage donated from the resulting UK revenue of the event. The support of partners like Supercell and Rovio, as well as all of you in the wider gaming communities, will help the thousands of disabled people who require the charity’s assistance every year. The teams of therapists and technical specialists that work with SpecialEffect provide customised tech loans and assessments to help people living with disabilities. In turn, the charity trades this knowledge with hardware and software developers, in the hope they can make their products and games far more accessible and easier to use for everyone.

Dr Mick Donegon, the founder and CEO of SpecialEffect, said “we are seeing an ever-increasing demand for our services, which are all provided without charge. The support the event receives from the games industry is absolutely vital in making sure we can continue to reach every disabled person that needs our help. Without One Special Day we simply couldn’t bring a better quality of life to so many people across the world, and we’d like to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone involved in the event – industry, gamers, and donors.”

If you want to do your bit and help fundraise for such an important cause from the comfort of your own home, there’s already an ongoing Humble Bundle promotion of Adult Swim games that’s directly linked to the charity event. This follows a whole host of other supporting studio events and different activities that have helped to contribute over £100k to date.

YouTube Thumbnail

To check out the full roster of games you can purchase to help raise funds for One Special Day, you can see the entire list on the official website. Once you’ve made your purchase, we can teach you how to download Squad Busters or how to download Clash of Clans so you can get to playing, safe in the knowledge that you’ve contributed to a really worthy cause.

Verna is a published fantasy author, with experience writing and editing in the gaming journalism world. She joined Pocket Tactics in April 2024, after spending a year as Content Manager for Gfinity and Stealth Optional. She’s a sucker for anything with a massive open world but when she’s not lobbing fireballs first and asking questions later in Baldur’s Gate 3, she’s busy dealing (and taking) damage as Blade in Honkai Star Rail. She’s currently working on her first solo novel and when writer’s block takes its toll, she’s wandering around in Genshin Impact on her iPhone, collecting anything that isn’t nailed down. She also wholeheartedly believes that pineapple should never be on a pizza. Ever.