We love a great deal at Pocket Tactics, especially when it’s saving you money on something as stellar as the OnePlus 12. While Apple and Samsung might be bigger names in the industry, the OnePlus flagship boasts a seriously impressive spec sheet, and during this Amazon Prime Big Deal Day, you can get it for less.

The OnePlus 12 is currently just $664.99, saving you over $200 on the regular $899.99 retail price. The 12 is the big brother of the 12R, one of our picks for the best gaming phones, but this premium option offers even more performance horsepower thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. For those who don’t know, that’s one of the best mobile processors around right now, and it’s a rarity to see it in a phone that costs less than $700.

As our OnePlus 12 review makes clear, this cell phone is a real competitor to the likes of the Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S24. It offers vivid visuals thanks to its OLED display, an elegant and lightweight form factor, and rapid 100W charging that can get you from flat to 100% in well under an hour. Simply put, it’s got everything you expect from a premium device, except for the premium price tag.

While it’s true that the OnePlus 13 is likely to arrive in the next few months, that doesn’t make this year’s model any less attractive, especially considering that the OnePlus 12 comes with four years of software updates and five years of security updates. That means you could still use this device until the end of 2028 with the latest operating system and the knowledge that your phone is as secure as ever.

The only drawback to this offer is that Amazon Prime Big Deal Day doesn’t last forever, so you need to act fast to get your hands on a discounted OnePlus 12. For more fantastic offers like this one, be sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day Deals hub for all of our top picks. Or, if you want to check out all the alternatives first, see our guide to the best Android phones.