The OnePlus 12 only launched globally about 6 months ago, but its successor is almost here. The OnePlus 13 is likely to be one of the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 4-powered flagships on the market, and the smartphone brand has now officially cemented its October launch date, at least for the Chinese market.

Louis Lee, president of OnePlus China, shared a post on Weibo confirming the new flagship will arrive next month while teasing the next-level power of the state-of-the-art chipset. Lee claims the OnePlus 13 has achieved an industry-first, delivering Genshin Impact at 120fps on Android, which could make it one of the best gaming phones of 2024.

If you’re an Android gamer, you might know that Genshin Impact is only available in 120fps on Apple’s iOS. Even on a top-of-the-line gaming PC, the game maxes out at 60fps. With OnePlus teasing 120fps gameplay, that’s about to change. Given that we were introduced to the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact this year, it’s clear the two companies have a working relationship, and it looks like it’s about to become a little more valuable than some surface-level design choices.

Otherwise, details are still thin on the ground, but at least we shouldn’t have to wait long to find out more. I’ve also got my fingers crossed for controller support, another feature currently unavailable on the Android version of Genshin Impact. After all, it’s no use having one of the best phone controllers if you can’t use it in one of the best mobile games.

We’re predicting an announcement alongside the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 launch, which will be towards the end of October. Other rumors point to November 11 as the OnePlus 13’s in China. As for a global launch, we’ll have to wait and see, but early 2025 seems most likely if OnePlus follows the same pattern it did with the OnePlus 11 and 12 series devices. Until then, grab some in-game Hoyoverse freebies with our roundup of all the latest Genshin Impact codes, Honkai Star Rail codes, and Zenless Zone Zero codes.