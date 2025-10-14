A new OnePlus 15 leak reveals a huge battery, offering a big boost for gamers

We are allegedly weeks away from seeing the upcoming OnePlus 15 flagship, and it looks like there are some surprises to come. Having skipped the 'OnePlus 14' moniker because of Chinese culture having negative connotations with the number 4, the 15 looks set to come with some huge improvements in its display and battery. Since its debut in 2014 with the OnePlus 1, the tech brand has made its own path in the Android phone space by offering a unique version of the operating system, and the OnePlus 15 looks set to carry that tradition forward.

According to Digital Chat Station on the Chinese social media site Weibo, the OnePlus 15 will allegedly have not one but two batteries, offering 7,300 mAh combined. This is far higher than the 6,000 mAh found in the OnePlus 13, but the dual batteries are also new here, as well as the reveal by Digital Chat Station that the upcoming device will charge up to 100W with compatible chargers.

That puts it way past some of the best gaming phones in battery capacity, like the Nothing Phone 3a's 5,000 mAh battery and the RedMagic 9S Pro's 6,500 mAh unit. This could mean that using the OnePlus 15 to play the best mobile games, such as Fortnite and Genshin Impact, could last far longer than ever before. To note, this rumored capacity even surpasses the 4,823 mAh battery of Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max.

In the past, we've seen other reports that the OnePlus 15 will come with the latest Snapdragon Elite Gen 5 chip, as well as being able to run games at up to 165 FPS, thanks to its high-quality display. If these rumors turn out to be true, the OnePlus 15 could be one of the best OnePlus phones in years, especially if you mainly game on an Android device.

Until we hear confirmation, however, there are plenty of great handsets to look into now to scratch that gaming itch, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and even some dedicated gaming handhelds, like the Retroid Pocket 5. However, if you're a loyal user of OnePlus, from its phones to its earbuds, the OnePlus 15 could be one of the company's most ambitious releases in years and a juggernaut when set against other Android gaming phones.

Until we hear more, check out some more great hardware with our guides to the best iPhones for gaming and the best gaming tablets. Or, if you're looking for something new to play, check out our guide to all the best Android games and the best Switch games.