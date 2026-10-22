This new Android gaming phone could cure sweaty hand syndrome, but good luck getting it

Innovations are hard to come by in the modern smartphone industry, with most phones offering similar, if not identical, features across the board, especially in gaming phones. Something new could be on the horizon, though. The OnePlus Ace 7 series launches in China later this month, and its cooling system could be a major benefit for gamers.

According to pre-launch details from OnePlus via Weibo, both the Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro have two separate airflow channels. The first is pretty standard, circulating air in the direction of the phone's processor to keep it from overheating and causing performance problems. The other, though, is a bit different. The second airflow channel blows cool air across the back panel of the phone, and it's intended to keep your hands cool during gaming sessions.

As far as we're aware, this is a unique feature, and you're not getting anything similar from even the top picks from our guide to the best gaming phones, including the likes of the REDMAGIC 11 Pro or the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. On paper, it sounds like a pretty stellar concept, especially if, like the Pocket Tactics team, you spend a lot of time playing the best mobile games, to the point where your hands can get a bit sweaty.

The bad news is that, as of earlier this year, OnePlus has all but pulled out of the global market, concentrating on domestic sales in China. That means both the OnePlus 7 and 7 Ace are going to be very tricky to get your hands on, outside of importing, which can be pretty expensive these days.

Still, this development could have wider implications. If it proves popular, it wouldn't be a surprise to see it make its way to other phones, just like when REDMAGIC introduced shoulder buttons in the 2010s, and Asus lifted the idea for its own devices. For now, though, we'll have to wait for the Ace 7 series to launch in China to see how audiences receive this cooling innovation.