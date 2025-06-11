Could OnePlus be the next Android brand to jump on the gaming tablet trend?

It's shaping up to be a pretty big year for new Android gaming tablets, with fresh Lenovo Legion and RedMagic devices on the way. There might be an extra unexpected contender in the pack, though, with rumors circulating that a OnePlus gaming tablet could be in the works.

While it's still a bit of a niche market, our ever-growing list of the best gaming tablets is proof that there's a sizeable audience out there looking for Android devices with bigger screens than your average gaming phones and the same powerful specs. The details are pretty scarce, but the source suggests that the OnePlus gaming tablet would have a 165Hz display, which, on paper, suggests the device would offer incredibly smooth visuals in all the best Android games. For context, the latest iPad only has a 60Hz screen, so this OnePlus display would be almost three times as quick to refresh.

The details surrounding a potential OnePlus gaming tablet are courtesy of a Weibo post from tipster Smart Pikachu, via Notebookcheck. It's important to point out that the post only alludes to testing; it's not stating outright that we can expect OnePlus to launch a gaming tablet. However, given that we've also recently heard rumors about a OnePlus gaming phone, it looks like the Android brand might be going for a piece of the gaming pie and taking on brands such as Asus and RedMagic. We'll have to wait and see.

As we mentioned earlier, 2025 is already shaping up to be a bumper year for gaming tablet launches. New Lenovo Legion and RedMagic tablets have launched in China in the last month or so, and we're patiently waiting for a global launch to test out what improvements these devices offer compared to last year's already impressive offerings. With that in mind, a OnePlus alternative would have to be pretty impressive to stand out from the crowd, so we'll be keen to get a look at any more specs as soon as they're available.

Of course, you shouldn't get too excited about the possibility of a OnePlus gaming tablet until we get an official reveal from the Android brand. Still, the leaker in question is pretty reliable, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see it launch later this year.