OnePlus may be working on a new budget phone that sounds ideal for casual gamers

OnePlus is clearly on a mission in 2025 to cater to as many users as possible, and a new leak suggests that it has its sights set on the low-end phone market. Despite having its Ace lineup of mid-range phones, a new rumor has detailed a new 'OnePlus Turbo' handset, which could launch in China first at a very low price, followed by the rest of the world. With Apple launching its cheaper iPhone 16e earlier this year, as well as others launching similarly priced phones, OnePlus may have an opportunity to undercut its competitors in various ways.

According to Smart Pikachu on the Chinese social media site Weibo, the 'OnePlus Turbo' will be more affordable and yet still powerful enough to run the best Android games at good framerates. There's no word on a release date, nor were there any details on hardware specs, but with the upcoming OnePlus 15 set to launch later this year, we wouldn't be surprised if the 'Turbo' appeared soon after.

OnePlus has had its 'Ace' lineup available since 2022, as a mid-range line of its handsets. They usually cost around $499, which can be great for those who want a good Android phone to game on titles like Fortnite and Genshin Impact, but without the latest and greatest features.

It's why it makes sense that the company is looking into a low-end line of its devices. Having this 'Turbo' phone could appeal to markets in China and India to start with, followed by the rest of the world. As many are still in a cost-of-living crisis, having a phone that's cheap but can still play the latest games could be appealing to many, especially if it features a high-refresh rate for its display. But OnePlus is apparently looking at other markets too, such as the gaming tablet.

OnePlus seems to be working on a variety of devices to cater to plenty of customers, such as the rumored gaming tablet that's set to take on the upcoming M5 Apple iPad Pro, RedMagic Astra, the Honor MagicPad2, and the rest from our best gaming tablets list.

With a low-cost lineup in the works as well as a new flagship and a gaming tablet, OnePlus has its fingers in a lot of pies before 2025 wraps up. If you're looking for an upgrade in one of these categories and you're a fan of the company, you may as well wait and see what gets announced in the coming months.

