If the latest OnePlus Open 2 battery rumors are true, the upcoming flagship could be a game-changer for what we expect from Android foldables by packing a 6,100 mAh battery. A battery of that size would make it the biggest we’ve seen in a folding phone to date, beating out the competition from Samsung and Google Pixel by some distance.

While big screen foldables are great, large displays take a lot of power, and fitting a big battery into a slim chassis is a challenging feat. We’ve seen capacities steadily increasing, for example, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro squeezes in a whopping 5,700 mAh pack. Still, OnePlus looks to be going the extra mile with its upcoming sophomore foldable.

The news comes from reliable Weibo leaker, Digital Chat Station (via GSMArena, claiming the OnePlus Open 2’s battery could pass the 6,000 mAh mark – which would be the largest battery in a foldable phone so far. For context, the original OnePlus Open housed a 4,805 mAh cell, so that’s an increased capacity of just under 25%, and even the new Samsung Z Fold 6 only packs a 4,400 mAh battery.

OnePlus recently announced a partnership with CATL, a large Chinese battery manufacturer. The first phone to benefit from this partnership is the Ace 3 Pro, which recently launched in China. The Ace 3 Pro has a massive 6,100 mAh battery and supports up to 100W wired charging, providing not only a longer battery life than most phones but a quicker charging speed too.

OnePlus calls this tech Glacier Battery, and it seems to be a kind of silicon-carbon battery technology, just like we saw with the Honor Magic 6 Pro. Given this information, it’s not surprising to learn that the next foldable will also benefit from this upgraded battery tech, though we’re still yet to see if there’s a real improvement in battery life. After all, a big battery is great, but it doesn’t mean much if the phone it’s a part of isn’t energy efficient.

Of course, we’re still a ways out from the launch of the OnePlus Open 2, with many saying it won’t surface until 2025. It’ll be interesting to see if the competition catches up in the meantime. For now, though, check out the newest foldables on the block with our first impressions of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. Or, if you prefer something a bit more compact, check out our guide to the best flip phones.