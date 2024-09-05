We’re now deep in foldable season, and we’ve seen new devices from the likes of Samsung, Honor, and Google, while Huawei’s crazy triple-fold device is right around the corner, too. However, a new OnePlus Open 2 rumor suggests the second-generation foldable could outdo them all in one specific area when it finally arrives.

According to an anonymous insider, via Innogyan, the Oppo Find N5, or OnePlus Open 2 in the West, will sport the (currently unreleased) Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip and a 2K+ foldable display with a speedy refresh rate. It’ll have a triple camera setup on the rear, matching some of the other best foldable phones, with a 50MP Sony main camera as the centerpiece. Presumably, it’ll have the Hasselblad seal of approval, too.

However, the most exciting new development is the slim profile. According to reports, the new device will be just over 9 mm thick when folded, giving Honor’s Magic V3 a run for its money. Currency, Honor’s device holds the title of slimmest foldable, measuring just 9.2 mm thick when folded. So, it’ll be interesting to see if Oppo can beat it.

Elsewhere, the iconic OnePlus notification slider will be back, and improved water resistance and enhanced structural design aim to make the device more durable in the long term, with durability still a sticking point for the best flip phones and foldables. Innogyan’s report suggests that Oppo is currently working on the Find N5, so we might see the brand tease the new launch before long, with OnePlus following up at a later date.

What I’m really looking forward to seeing, though, is what Oppo and OnePlus do on the software front. Other brands have been heavily focused on AI this year, and it’s not the strongest area for OnePlus. Will sleek hardware be enough to buck the trend, or does the brand have more surprises in store? We’ll have to wait to find out.