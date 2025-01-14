OnePlus Open 2 could boast performance upgrades and ultra-thin foldable design

If there’s any Android phone I’m particularly looking forward to getting my hands on in 2025, it’s the OnePlus Open 2. I was massively impressed with the brand’s first foldable, which arrived back in late 2023, and according to new reports, we can expect a solid gaming performance boost and the world’s thinnest foldable build when the successor arrives later this year.

According to Weibo leaker Smart Pikachu, the OnePlus Open 2 – or the Oppo Find N5 in China – utilizes the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset as the RedMagic 10 Pro and Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro, two of the best gaming phones of recent months. This chip is quite possibly the reason we didn’t see OnePlus launch a new foldable last year, with some suggestion that parent company Oppo was holding out for the new Qualcomm processor technology to boost the gaming capabilities and day-to-day performance of its foldable flagship.

If this hardware upgrade wasn’t exciting enough, the leaker also suggests that the OnePlus Open 2 could overtake the Honor Magic V3 as the thinnest foldable in the world. While that sounds exciting in principle, I do wonder if the tech brand has had to make any hardware sacrifices to make the phone so thin. If that is the case, I’ll be keen to see how it handles when playing the best Android games, and if the cooling tech is potent enough to deal with demanding games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail.

In terms of when we expect to see the big reveal of the OnePlus Open 2, all signs point to a March launch date at the time of writing. We’ve already had confirmation that the Oppo Find N5 is coming at some point in February, so the OnePlus device should follow soon after. It could even launch around the time of the Mobile World Conference 2025, which would give the brand the chance to show off the device to journalists and consumers during the four-day event.

Of course, it’s worth taking all this information with a pinch of salt until we get direct confirmation from OnePlus, even if the sources in question are pretty reliable. Still, if you can’t wait around to pick up a new phone, be sure to check out our picks for the best foldable phones and the best OnePlus phones while you’re here.