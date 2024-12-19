The OnePlus Open 2 could fix the original foldable Android’s few flaws

It looks like the OnePlus Open 2 is coming in 2025, and according to a reliable tipster, it could fix the original’s few issues. We’re talking about improved waterproofing, a bigger battery, and even more impressive performance thanks to Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

For those who don’t know, the OnePlus Open is one of the best foldable phones in recent years, going toe-to-toe with the likes of the Google Pixel Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. However, the Android brands responsible for those phones have since launched upgraded models, so now the onus is on OnePlus to catch up and release its own next-generation foldable Android.

The new details are courtesy of X tipster @chunvn8888, who suggests that OnePlus’ next foldable could boast an IPX9 rating, making it almost entirely water and dustproof, and a larger 5,900mAh battery. Considering one of the few issues from our OnePlus Open review was the low IP rating, this is a pretty big deal. Not only that, but the source also suggests that the Open 2 could have a much thinner build, suggesting that OnePlus might be copying some of the super slimline Honor Magic V3’s notes.

In terms of when the OnePlus Open 2 might arrive, it appears we’re looking at the first quarter of 2025, so any time before the end of March. It’s possible that OnePlus could debut the foldable at MWC 2025, though the brand didn’t have a massive presence at this year’s event, so there’s no way of telling just yet. Either way, we’re looking forward to a souped-up foldable capable of running all the best Android games on a lovely big display.

Given how much we loved the original OnePlus Open, we'll be sure to keep an eye out for any more rumors or details from the tech brand pointing to a launch date.