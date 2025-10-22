The OnePlus 15 is shaping up to be this year's surprise Android gaming package

It's that time of year again, folks, with some of the biggest names in the Android market preparing to reveal their latest flagships. One of the many devices we're expecting soon is the new OnePlus 15, and given the latest details surrounding the device, it could be quite the powerful gaming phone in disguise.

According to the pre-release details, the OnePlus 15 packs a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a massive 7,300mAh battery with ultra-rapid 120W charging, and a 165Hz display. Those specs alone are enough to make the device a future contender for our guide to the best gaming phones, but it doesn't stop there. The phone also boasts OnePlus' new 'gaming hand temperature sensor,' which targets and cools specific parts of the phone to keep them from getting too toasty when playing your favorite mobile games.

That's not all on the thermal management front, either, with OnePlus also teasing its new 'Glacier Cooling System.' According to a post on the brand's Weibo page, this cooling tech is two times as powerful as what the OnePlus 13 had to offer, which sounds pretty impressive. This new system should allow for higher levels of performance, as the cooler the phone stays, the lower the chance of throttling and subsequent frame rate dips.

It'll be interesting to see how the OnePlus 15 fares against the likes of the iPhone 17 Pro, Apple's first foray into the world of vapor chamber cooling, and the much-hyped RedMagic 11 Pro, an out-and-out gaming phone. We should find out soon enough, though, with the launch for China coming on October 27, followed by an international reveal in the not-too-distant future.

Of course, we'll be eager to get our hands on the OnePlus 15 when it launches outside of China to put it through its paces. If you're looking for more great hardware in the meantime, be sure to check out our guides to the best gaming tablets and the best handheld consoles while you're here. Or, if you're looking for something new to play, see our list of the best mobile games.