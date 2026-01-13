The OnePlus 15T could offer flagship gaming performance for a mid-range price, according to a new leak

While the OnePlus 15T might not be official just yet, a fresh leak has given us a better idea of what to expect from the much-anticipated mid-range phone, and it sounds pretty promising. The new details suggest the Android utilizes the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, which is the sort of thing you'd expect from a flagship device, not a mid-ranger, potentially making the OnePlus 15T a great value-for-money pick for mobile gamers.

For those who don't know, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip powers the REDMAGIC 11 Pro, the current top pick from our guide to the best gaming phones. The Snapdragon chip makes the 11 Pro capable of offering top-tier performance, even in demanding games like Genshin Impact or Honkai Star Rail, so we'd expect something similar from the OnePlus 15T if it uses the same processor.

Still, the chip isn't the only exciting detail from the latest OnePlus 15T leaks. The new information also suggests that the phone packs a whopping 7,000 mAh battery, comes with up to 16GB of RAM, and boasts a 6.3-inch display with an impressive 165Hz refresh rate. Combine all of those factors with the Snapdragon processor, and it sounds like the 15T could be a bit of a gaming beast, rivaling much more expensive devices such as the iPhone 17 or Samsung Galaxy S25.

Unfortunately, we still don't have confirmation from OnePlus on when the 15T might arrive or how much it's going to cost. The leaker, Digital Chat Station, hasn't suggested a launch date alongside the new specs, but given that the OnePlus 13T arrived in April last year, it wouldn't be a surprise to see a similar launch date for the follow-up device.

There is a caveat in that the 13T didn't launch in the US, but we're hoping that'll change this year, and given the T-series phones are mid-rangers, we'd expect the phone to cost somewhere between $500 and $600. Still, we'll have to wait for more details from the brand itself before getting too excited.

If you're wondering why we've not seen the launch of the OnePlus 14T before the 15T, there's a simple explanation. The number '4' is surrounded by superstition in China and is considered unlucky. It's the same reason the brand skipped the OnePlus 4 years ago, which is why we saw the OnePlus 15 follow 2024's OnePlus 13 late last year.