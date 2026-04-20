This new OnePlus phone can double as an Android gaming handheld, but it looks like there's a pretty big catch

Ahead of its launch in China, we've got new details on the new OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra, the brand's latest gaming-oriented phone. The Android is launching alongside its very own gamepad, which, unlike most mobile controllers, doesn't feature any face buttons. It looks like a great way to turn the phone into a gaming handheld, especially if you're a fan of FPS and combining touchscreen controls with trigger pressing, but there could be a pretty significant catch for those reading in the US and Europe.

The reveal of the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra's purpose-built controller shows its design, featuring four triggers on the back of the accessory. One of the marketing images shows what appears to be a snap-on cooling fan, which could make the phone ideal for playing some of the more demanding picks from our guide to the best mobile games, such as PUBG Mobile and Genshin Impact. The gamepad also features USB-C passthrough charging and ergonomic grips, both of which are ideal for lengthy play sessions.

As for the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra itself, the phone's confirmed specs suggest it could make for hot competition for the current line-up of the best gaming phones. It's got a Dimensity 9500 chip, which is one of MediaTek's latest and greatest in terms of performance capabilities, plus a 6.78-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a whopping 8,600mAh battery. That's a pretty impressive spec sheet, but now it's time for the catch.

It could prove quite tricky to get your hands on the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra, given that last year's OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra only launched in China. OnePlus still hasn't confirmed whether or not the new Android is launching globally, but considering that all the marketing materials are in Chinese, it doesn't look likely. That means you'd likely have to look at importing one if you wanted to use it to play Call of Duty: Mobile or Delta Force, unless something changes in the near future.

With the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra launching on April 28, we'll be keeping a close eye on OnePlus' global social media channels, just in case it is destined for a wider launch. We're not optimistic, though, especially with consistent reports over recent months that OnePlus could be pulling out of the US and Europe altogether. Last we saw, the company was denying these rumors, but they're still not going away.