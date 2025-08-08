Could OnePlus steal RedMagic and Asus' thunder with a new Android gaming tablet?

Not only has 2025 been a stellar year for gaming handhelds, but it has also been a breakthrough one for Android gaming tablets. That's because brands such as RedMagic, Asus, and Honor have released new tablets boasting displays with high refresh rates, powerful chips, and more. Now, OnePlus looks to be entering the arena. Earlier this year, there were reports of the company merely testing a device, but it now looks like it's full steam ahead, with another leak that details the display specs, the type of chip the gaming tablet will come with, and more.

According to a post by leaker Smart Pikachu on the Chinese social media site Weibo, the compact OnePlus gaming tablet will come with a 165Hz display at a 3K resolution while packing Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip, which should result in smooth frame rates when playing your favorite games. In addition, the Weibo source alluded to another tablet OnePlus has in development but held off from explaining more.

We've previously reported on how Qualcomm's newest chip could supercharge a bunch of phones and tablets next year, with speeds of up to 4.6GHz, as well as the graphics side of the chip (GPU), which is allegedly around 1.2GHz. When tested in an AnTuTu benchmark for mobile chips, it achieved a score of roughly 4 million, blowing past the score of 3.1 million that Qualcomm's last flagship Snapdragon chip achieved. In simple terms, this new chip is the ideal candidate for running the best Android games at high settings.

With Snapdragon powering some of the top picks from our guides to the best Android phones and the best gaming phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Fold 7, and Flip 7, it's an alluring thought as to how the upcoming chip could power OnePlus' gaming tablet. We should find out more about the chip in September, during the Snapdragon Summit, and there's always a chance that OnePlus could use this event to simultaneously introduce its new gaming tablet.

OnePlus is well known in the tech sphere for its products that fulfill a need, such as its budget Nord phones, its wireless earphones, and plenty more. So it makes sense for OnePlus to look into the Android gaming tablet space, as it's clearly a growing market, with the likes of the RedMagic Astra and the Honor MagicPad2 from our guide to the best gaming tablets already available to scratch that itch for some.

Until we find out more about the rumored OnePlus gaming tablet, take a look at our guides to the best gaming phones and the best gaming iPhones if you're not looking for a gaming tablet. Or, if you want something more nostalgic to carry in your back pocket, check out our list of the best retro handhelds.