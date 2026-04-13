The upcoming OnePlus gaming handheld could offer "console level" performance, according to a new leak

While there’s plenty of conflicting reports surrounding the future of OnePlus, the brand’s rumored handheld sounds like a pretty powerful device.

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Android Mobile tech & hardware OnePlus 
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Of all the things I had on my 2026 bingo list, a new OnePlus gaming handheld wasn't one of them. However, it looks like that's exactly what's on the way, and according to the latest leak, the brand's debut handheld could pack some serious performance power, potentially even rivaling some of the Android-based Steam Deck alternatives.

The new leak comes courtesy of notorious tipster Digital Chat Station, who quotes a OnePlus source suggesting that the handheld is capable of "console-level performance" thanks to its MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. That CPU's been around for a little while now, but according to DCS, OnePlus has tinkered with the GPU to optimize it for gaming, making it a potentially tempting proposition for anyone looking for a powerhouse handheld to play the best mobile games.

These new details come just a week after alleged images of the OnePlus handheld started circulating, so we're expecting the Android giant to announce the device in the near future. There is a caveat, though. We've also seen reports that OnePlus might be folding its business operations outside of China, and while a representative for the brand denied that earlier this year, that representative has since left the business.

In terms of what competition the OnePlus handheld will face, it all depends on the price point. There are already plenty of options for potential users looking for Android handhelds, such as the $339 base model Ayn Odin 3 and the $199 Retroid Pocket 5. It all comes down to how much Android gamers are willing to spend, but given that the Dimensity is a flagship chipset, I'm not expecting the OnePlus handheld to be cheap.

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While DCS is one of the more reliable leakers, it's worth taking these details with a pinch of salt for now, especially when we're still so unsure of the future of OnePlus in the US and Europe. If you are looking for a new device for gaming on the go, though, we've got plenty of suggestions to suit all budgets in our guide to the best handheld consoles.

Connor is a hardware expert who has attended MWC, IFA, and countless cell phone launches on behalf of Pocket Tactics. When he’s not jet-setting, he’s keeping his eye out for the next best gaming phone, testing the latest Android and iPhone tech, or wasting away on his Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch

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