So long, OnePlus, and thanks for all the great gaming phones

After months of speculation, it's official: OnePlus is backing out of North America and Europe. While we've anticipated the end for a while now, it's still sad to see, especially when you step back and look at some of the powerful gaming phones we've seen from OnePlus in the last few years.

OnePlus confirmed its exit via a media briefing, per Android Authority, marking the end of a decade of taking on the likes of Apple, Samsung, and other big-name brands. The brand's parent company, Oppo, will continue to release devices in Europe. Still, at the time of writing, there's no word on availability in the US, which suggests to me that the company could be taking a similar approach to Xiaomi and Honor, concentrating on other regions. That's just speculation, though, and we'll have to wait for further details.

OnePlus has made a name for itself in recent years by offering top-quality devices at a lower price than some of the Android competition. Take, for instance, the OnePlus Open, which remains a top pick from our guide to the best foldable phones, or our 9/10 OnePlus 12 review. While the brand's exit isn't good news for consumers, it will come as a relief to the likes of Samsung and Google Pixel, giving them one less Android disruptor to deal with.

It's worth noting that if you've already got a OnePlus phone, especially a newer one, you'll continue to get your promised software support. The Chinese brand has also confirmed it'll honor any warranties, so that shouldn't be an issue either. The only major change you'll experience is a software update, transferring you from OxygenOS to Oppo's ColorOS, which shouldn't affect the user experience all that much, given the similarities between the operating systems.

We should also mention that OnePlus isn't disappearing off the map completely. The brand told Android Authority that it will continue to operate in India and China, with an emphasis on devices that deliver powerful gaming performance in the best mobile games. The briefing also offered an update on realme, with Oppo confirming it'll be downsizing the sub-brand's domestic presence.